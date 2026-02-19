A Nigerian woman living in the UK shared her frustration after calculating her monthly expenses and realising her minimum wage salary was barely enough

She explained that after listing fixed costs like rent and bills, she was left with very little, without even budgeting for food

Social media users related to her experience, sharing their own cost-of-living struggles and offering encouragement

After payday came the harsh reality for a Nigerian woman living abroad, that the minimum wage is just not cutting it. The calculations after paying for basic things left her questioning how anyone is meant to survive abroad.

The picture on the left showed Toyin posing at a restaurant. Image: @toyin.tomatoee

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian woman @toyin.tomatoee living in the United Kingdom has opened up about her financial struggles on a minimum wage. The emotional post was published on 12 February 2026 and quickly gained traction online. She shared that after receiving her salary, she sat down to calculate her fixed monthly expenses. The numbers left her drained and frustrated.

According to her post, she did not even include food in her calculations. After listing rent and other essential bills, she was left with very little. She expressed how overwhelmed she felt. She said life was moving too fast for her income. She admitted she was tired and did not expect things to feel this hard so soon.

Cost of living pressure

User @toyin.tomatoee's video sparked conversations about the high cost of living in the UK. Many people pointed out how rent, transport and utilities can quickly eat into earnings. Others shared that minimum wage often looks manageable on paper but feels different in reality. The pressure of balancing expenses while trying to save can be exhausting.

Social media users filled the comments with support. Some shared similar experiences of working long hours but still struggling. Others offered words of encouragement and advice. Many said adjusting to life abroad can be financially shocking at first. The clip resonated with viewers who understand the stress of stretching every pound.

The screenshot on the left captured Toyin talking about her frustrations with the minimum wage. Image: @toyin.tomatoee

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here's what social media users said

Bethh AD wrote:

“Me with £20 by the 3rd of the month. 😂😭”

OLA wrote:

“I still don’t get working just to sort out bills. 🥺”

Chisom Ann wrote:

“Living in Manchester alone is EXPENSIVE! 😭”

FEFE wrote:

“It’s so crazy and visa restrictions can make having side hustles harder… Just a lot. 😭😭”

Sindy wrote:

“It’s not easy oooo, the reality of life is one source of income is not sustainable. 💝💝"

Ibeekaymii The Podcaster wrote:

“Please market your business ooo for extra income.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to living abroad

A South African woman living in Manchester opened up about the real things that living in the UK costs her, sparking reactions.

A South African man living overseas opened up about the emotional and mental toll of leaving home behind; prompting reactions.

A South African man said that even after more than a year in Nigeria, he still hadn’t adjusted to the intense heat; leaving Mzansi stunned.

Source: Briefly News