British ultra-marathoner Carla Molinaro has given fans a hilariously blunt and witty breakdown of her high-stress Top 10 finish at the 99th Comrades Marathon

The athlete detailed how she sprinted to the finish line to secure her 10th-place gold medal and her permanent racing number

The 2026 edition of the iconic ultramarathon shattered multiple financial and historical records, making it the most lucrative race in the event’s history

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

British ultra-runner Carla Molinaro has given fans a hilarious breakdown of her recent Comrades Marathon experience. Image: Carla Molinaro

Source: Facebook

Elite runner Carla Molinaro has found enough leftover energy to deliver a humorous and honest debrief of her Comrades Marathon race day, which took place on 14 June 2026, in KwaZulu-Natal. In a video clip shared on her Facebook page on 16 June 2026, the charismatic athlete skipped the usual emotional clichés to summarise her monumental feat of running 86 kilometres in 6 hours and 14 minutes.

With her trademark wit, Molinaro admitted that she intentionally packed her gold medal from the previous year's event so she could wear it like a boss at the Monday after-party. While her journey along the route featured a few hilarious highlights, including a spectator screaming that she was so shiny and an announcer admiring her ‘thighs of thunder’, the final stretch of the marathon was a psychological warfare. Facebook user Carla Molinaro revealed that the last 30 kilometres were the most stressful of her life as she bounced between 10th and 11th position.

Record payouts and the 2026 champions

The 99th edition of the ‘Ultimate Human Race’ proved to be a historical day not just for the top ten finishers, but for the history books of African road running. According to an official financial and race report published by Runner's World, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) raised its total combined prize purse and incentive bonuses to a record-breaking R8,210,400 for the 2026 Up Run. South Africa's George Kusche dominated the men's division, crossing the finish line in an astonishing time of 5:15:56.

Combined with the primary winner's prize of R925,000, his record-breaking time incentives, pace bonuses, and national citizen rewards pushed Georges’s total race-day payout to a staggering R2,322,000. In the women's race, local superstar Gerda Steyn clinched her fifth victory, also pocketing over R2-million after securing time incentives and leading her running club to victory.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Manzi celebrates Carla’s achievements

The video resonated with many social media users, who flooded the comments section to celebrate Carla’s courageous Comrades Marathon success. Scores of running enthusiasts and casual fans praised her incredible speed, emphasising that surviving a tactical battle in the final kilometres earned her absolute bragging rights for the rest of the year.

The athlete kept it real about the psychological warfare of the race. Image: Carla Molinaro

Source: Facebook

User @Stephanie Grace Braz commented:

"You are a vibe!"

User @Thami Mhlongo joked:

"Carla, can you please lend me your pace, legs, and stamina for next year?"

User @Wanda Lennox shared:

"Pedal to the medal! I think a few others have sped up in the last few kms in previous years!"

User @Babette Rautenbach added:

"What a champion. Loved this little debrief."

User @Atji Kavita said:

"Bragging rights approved."

User @Soya B Boyce commented:

"Please don't stop talking."

3 Briefly News marathon-related articles

A local athlete received an energy boost from her friends, who created a high-energy vibe during the Two Oceans marathon, and even ran beside her for moral support.

A man was captured cooling off Soweto marathon runners with water from a pipe as they passed his home on a very hot day, impressing many viewers.

Woolworths donated the food they had prepared for the 24,000 Cape Town Marathon runners after the race was cancelled on 18 October 2026 due to bad weather.

Source: Briefly News