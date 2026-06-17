George Kusche's wife has shared an emotional tribute after the South African runner claimed a record-breaking victory at the 2026 Comrades Marathon

Elizabeth Kusche revealed the months of planning, sacrifice and belief that helped George execute a bold race strategy and rewrite the record books

Despite battling stomach problems during the race, Kusche stayed focused and produced one of the greatest performances in Comrades Marathon history

On 16 June 2026, George Kusche's wife, Elizabeth, shared a heartfelt message celebrating her husband's historic victory at the 2026 Comrades Marathon, revealing the months of sacrifice, planning and unwavering belief that led to his record-breaking performance.

The 2026 Comrades Marathon champion smiled proudly alongside his supportive wife and young child while holding up his gold winner's trophy. Image: busylizzy

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Elizabeth said she knew her husband was capable of achieving greatness but admitted it was still difficult to believe he had accomplished it. Her tribute came just two days after Kusche stunned the ultrarunning world by winning the 99th Comrades Marathon Up Run on 14 June 2026, setting a new course record in the process.

Elizabeth explained that after the 2025 Comrades Marathon, the couple went back to the drawing board with a greater appreciation of what the race demanded. She said George meticulously planned every aspect of his training and prepared for the Up Run as though it were his full-time job.

During the race, Kusche made a decisive move shortly after the halfway mark, breaking away from a field of elite ultramarathon runners. While many questioned whether he had attacked too early, Elizabeth revealed it was a strategy he had practised repeatedly during training. Although she trusted the plan, she admitted she feared fatigue might catch up with him before the finish line.

The elite runner held his arm high in triumph as he crossed the finish line to secure his victory at the iconic ultramarathon. Image: busylizzy

Source: Instagram

Historic victory despite setback

Kusche eventually crossed the finish line in an unofficial time of 5:15:56, smashing the previous Up Run record of 5:24:49, which had stood for 18 years. His remarkable achievement came despite experiencing stomach problems during the race. Rather than stopping, Kusche persevered through the discomfort to maintain his pace and secure one of the greatest victories in Comrades Marathon history.

Reflecting on the achievement, Elizabeth Kusche said she had witnessed the sacrifices, discipline and commitment that went into preparing for the race. She concluded by saying she hopes her husband's victory inspires others to believe in themselves and pursue their goals with determination.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Mzansi deeply moved by wife's inspiring tribute

A wave of admiration has swept across social media as fans celebrate both the newly crowned champion, George, and his wife, Lizzy, for sharing the unfiltered reality of what it takes to win the ultimate human race. Commentators are calling the couple an absolute inspiration, highlighting that a runner's success is truly a team effort.

Gill_lg commented:

"I read your previous post the night before Comrades and was so inspired by the context of the man behind the runner we see. Your support and love are so evident. Enjoy celebrating together. Congratulations. ❤️"

Renettehuman_imageconsulting wrote:

"Congratulations to George, and also to you, as supporters are often overlooked when champions lift their trophies." She went on to praise George's performance as one of the strongest and most determined she had ever witnessed at Comrades.

Roxjanspienaar highlighted:

"What is so special is that his success is your success. Behind most successful men is often a woman holding everything together at home."

Runawaycomrade shared:

"Absolutely brilliant. A brave, bold strategy reminiscent of Alan Robb’s legendary run. It was wonderful watching George execute his race plan."

Corneolckers added:

"He’s my newest hero. A working man, husband and dad with grit and a solid plan."

Queenwends pointed out:

"It's also the families who sacrifice and give champions what they need to succeed. You are as much a part of George’s story as he is."

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Source: Briefly News