A new Comrades Marathon record was set as a South African runner delivered a stunning performance on the road

The champion’s victory came after a gruelling battle that tested his endurance and determination

The win capped a remarkable comeback story for an athlete who returned to road running after stepping away

South African runner George Kusche came out triumphant in the men’s race of the Comrades Marathon on Sunday, 14 June 2026.

George Kusche celebrates with his family after the Comrades Marathon win on Sunday. Image:@comradesmarathon

Source: Instagram

The Ultimate Human Race, in its 99th edition, drew thousands of runners from across the globe and saw Kusche cross the finish line in style as he completed the Durban to Pietermaritzburg route in a record time of 5:15:56. In second place was Piet Wiersma, who finished in 5:19:36, while Mbuti Mollo claimed third place in 5:21:31.

Kusche had to endure the difficulty of stomach cramps during the race, but he pushed through the pain to secure a historic victory and a massive payday.

George Kusche breaks record and earns historic payout

For his incredible performance, Kusche walked away with a first-place prize of R925,000, an additional R242,000 for being the first South African finisher, and R605,000 for setting a new race record.

In addition, Kusche received a further R550,000 for achieving the fastest average pace record. The combined amount added up to an incredible R2.3 million. The same amount was earned by the women’s race winner, Gerda Steyn.

The Mpumalanga-born runner spent four years in the United States of America, where he pursued his studies while balancing athletics and competing at the highest level. Kusche specialised in the 800m and 1500m events. After returning to South Africa in 2023, he took time away from running to focus on his day job as a data scientist.

He later returned to road running and made his marathon debut at the 2024 Cape Town Marathon, with the Comrades Marathon being his ultimate goal.

Speaking after his win, Kusche became emotional while reflecting on his record-breaking triumph, especially after overcoming stomach cramps that threatened to derail his race.

“I didn’t believe it; I couldn’t believe it,” said Kusche after the race, visibly emotional. “When I saw two kilometres to go, I just didn’t believe it. I’m so grateful.”

George Kusche walked away with R2.3 million after winning the Comrades Marathon. Image:@comradesmarathon

Source: Facebook

Comrades Marathon men’s top 10 results and prize money

1. George Kusche 5:15:56 (R2,322,000)

2. Piet Wiersma 5:19:36 (R464,000)

3. Mbuti Mollo 5:21:31 (R334,000)

4. Alex Milne 5:22:29 (R168,000)

5. Haruki Okayama 5:24:46 (R131,000)

6. Charles Lawrence 5:27:08 (R76,000)

7. Lloyd Bosman 5:28:53 (R66,000)

8. Nikolai Volkov 5:28:59 (R58,000)

9. Vasilii Korytkin 5:28:29 (R49,000)

10. Tebogo Pulusa 5:29:40 (R39,000)

Moira Harding opens up about her Comrades Marathon ordeal

Briefly News previously reported that a Comrades Marathon runner who got lost in the finishing line in the 2025 race, Moira Harding, broke her silence on her nightmarish ordeal.

Harding explained that she and her sister had decided to run the Comrades together after making the decision at the end of 2024.

Source: Briefly News