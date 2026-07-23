Gayton McKenzie's announcement was welcomed by hockey supporters but quickly reignited debate over his department's recent spending

Many South Africans argued the funding only came after intense public pressure over the controversial R31 million World Cup expenditure

Others said the decision exposed wider problems with how national sporting teams are funded in South Africa

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Gayton McKenzie's R3 million funding for South Africa's hockey teams has sparked widespread backlash. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has come under heavy criticism after announcing R3 million in government funding for South Africa's men's and women's hockey teams to compete at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.

While many welcomed the decision, the announcement quickly reignited public anger over the department's reported R31 million spending linked to South Africa's FIFA World Cup campaign. Many questioned why the hockey teams only received support after weeks of public pressure.

On Thursday, 23 July 2026, McKenzie announced on X that he had approved "departmental financial assistance of R3 million" to ensure both national teams would be fully funded for the tournament in Belgium and the Netherlands from 14 to 30 August.

Hockey funding draws sharp comparisons to FIFA World Cup spending

The announcement immediately drew widespread criticism from South Africans online. Many drew pointed comparisons between the R3 million allocated to two national teams and the R31 million reportedly spent on South Africa's delegation to the FIFA World Cup in the United States.

Several users questioned whether the hockey teams would have received any support at all had the R31 million controversy not surfaced.

@Rrasel_ wrote:

"Only after receiving backlash, otherwise you would of done nothing, but I suppose you couldn't do much while you were whining and dining in the US with taxpayers R31 million."

@Tactical_Tuck added:

"I have only approved the R3m because I have been called out in the media! If the media kept quiet, I would not have supported the hockey teams."

Others questioned the proportionality of the figures. @Graphit54647392 wrote:

"It's amazing that R3m can send 50 people to Europe for 2 weeks, but you and your 18 mates managed to blow R31m in 2 weeks. Make it make sense."

@NicoletteBailey calculated:

"Totaling 52 players for both teams, excluding coaches, etc. About R50 000 per player. While R561 000 spent just on flights for you. Sies man."

Calls for receipts and accountability

Beyond the hockey announcement, many South Africans used the moment to renew demands for a full breakdown of how the R31 million was spent during the FIFA World Cup trip.

@ConCaracal wrote: "

Great, now provide the public with the receipts of your US trip while you're at it. If money was spent wisely, you will be vindicated. Transparency is a win-win."

@endoftake raised additional concerns:

"You spent 31m on yourself/comrades. The SA hockey association is R3m in debt. Your PR stunt doesn't help them going forward.

"On top of that you completely ignore the IMC SA Hockey Masters who are playing in the World Cup right now in Netherlands — defending their world title."

Not all responses were hostile. @YS_Yutu said:

"You can never make people happy. Most of our politicians would have just mized that open letter. Lobbying of politicians has always been a thing. Gayton is not perfect but he tries."

@siyandamakhath1 welcomed the speed of the response, writing:

"Ngl this is goated, almost immediate action. May this problem never happen again."

Others, including @TagRugbySA, @coachroelof and @AhmedjamalF1, used the opportunity to call for similar support for athletes in tag rugby, deaf rugby, karate, swimming and other sporting codes that regularly depend on sponsorships and crowdfunding to compete internationally.

Hockey funding reignites debate over sports spending

The announcement has ensured South Africa's men's and women's hockey teams will travel to the FIH Hockey World Cup with government backing.

However, rather than ending the debate, the decision has intensified calls for transparency over the reported R31 million expenditure and renewed demands for a long-term funding model that supports all national teams before they are forced to seek public assistance.

AfriForum's R31 million records request puts pressure on McKenzie

Briefly News previously reported that Gayton McKenzie's reported R31 million FIFA World Cup expenditure is also facing scrutiny from AfriForum.

AfriForum has submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) request seeking invoices, audit reports and other financial records linked to the spending. The organisation says the documents will help establish how the money was allocated.

Source: Briefly News