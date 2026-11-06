Gerda Steyn has made a major decision about her 2027 racing calendar as she targets two prestigious ultra-marathon titles

The Cape Town Marathon's new May date has created a scheduling headache for the South African running star

Glenrose Xaba has emerged as a potential contender, with Steyn backing her to deliver another memorable performance

Gerda Steyn has ruled herself out of the 2027 Cape Town Marathon. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

South African running sensation Gerda Steyn has ruled herself out of the 2027 Cape Town Marathon, choosing to prioritise the Two Oceans and Comrades Marathon instead. The two-time Olympian believes competing in all three events within a few weeks would be too demanding.

Steyn has also thrown her support behind fellow South African athlete Glenrose Xaba, backing her to make an impact when the Cape Town Marathon returns next May.

Speaking to SABC Sport on Thursday, 5 November 2026, Steyn explained why she would once again miss the prestigious race.

Why Gerda Steyn is skipping the Cape Town Marathon

The Cape Town Marathon's move from October to May has complicated Steyn's racing schedule. The 42.2km race falls between the Two Oceans Marathon in April and the Comrades Marathon in June.

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"I will leave the Cape Town Marathon to Glenrose. I believe she can make us proud and win it again. I can't do the Two Oceans, Cape Town and Comrades in the same year. Unfortunately, I have to miss the Cape Town Marathon again," Steyn told SABC Sport.

The 36-year-old believes the previous October scheduling worked better for athletes preparing for the Comrades.

"When the Cape Town Marathon was in October, it worked better for me, but May is too close to the Comrades," she explained.

Gerda Steyn backs Glenrose Xaba for Cape Town glory

Steyn believes Xaba can compete for the Cape Town Marathon title, particularly if she increases her participation in marathon races.

"Glenrose is doing well and has the potential to excel in the marathon. I believe she can do well if she runs more marathons," Steyn said.

Xaba has indicated that she intends to include one or two marathons in her 2027 programme, with Cape Town among her possible destinations.

Gerda Steyn has backed Glenrose Xaba to make her mark in Cape Town. Image: glenrosesupercharge

Source: UGC

Two Oceans and Comrades remain Steyn's priorities

The 2027 racing season will require careful planning from Steyn, with three major events falling within just over two months. The Two Oceans Ultra is scheduled for 4 April, while the Cape Town Marathon follows on 23 May. The 100th Comrades Marathon will then take place on 13 June.

The historic Comrades centenary race will feature a Down Run, starting in Pietermaritzburg and finishing in Durban. Steyn will therefore focus her attention on retaining her Two Oceans and Comrades crowns, leaving Xaba with a potential opportunity to lead the South African challenge in Cape Town.

The different ambitions of the two athletes could make 2027 an intriguing year for South African distance running.

Gerda Steyn's unpaid Soweto Marathon Prize Money dispute

Briefly News also reported that Gerda Steyn had lost hope of receiving the R90,000 prize money she earned for finishing third at the 2025 Soweto Marathon. Almost a year later, the two-time Olympian was still waiting for payment.

The delay has raised questions about the race organisers, particularly after conflicting explanations emerged over outstanding doping-test results. Steyn also expressed disappointment about what the situation meant for South Africa's running community.

Source: Briefly News