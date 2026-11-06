ActionSA Limpopo flagged a ballot discrepancy at MP Malatjie Primary School in Polokwane's Ward 12 after votes were counted

Party agents from the Economic Freedom Fighters, Afrika Mayibuye Movement and South African Communist Party also disputed the validity of extra ballots

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on ActionSA's decision to lodge a formal complaint with the Independent Electoral Commission

ActionSA in Limpopo has filed a complaint with the IEC after extra ballots were discovered in Polokwane. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

LIMPOPO — ActionSA has called for an election re-run at MP Malatjie Primary School in Polokwane's Ward 12, after party agents recorded 215 more ballots than the number officially released to the voting station.

ActionSA Limpopo published a media release on 6 November 2026, stating that its party agents counted 1,315 votes cast at the station, while the voters' roll indicated only 1,100 ballots had been released. The party described the discrepancy as a serious threat to electoral integrity.

Sealed box arrived without police or observers

Adding to the concern, ActionSA alleged that a sealed box of ballot papers arrived at the voting station without any police officers or accredited observers present, bypassing what it described as essential safety checks.

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Party agents from the Economic Freedom Fighters, Afrika Mayibuye Movement and South African Communist Party reportedly shared these concerns and disputed the validity of the ballots in question. Despite these objections, Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) officials are said to have continued with the counting process, with the backing of African National Congress party agents.

ActionSA has since lodged a formal complaint with the IEC, invoking Section 65 of the Electoral Act 51 of 1996. The party is demanding a comprehensive explanation for the disputed ballots, a full investigation into the circumstances of their discovery, and equal treatment of all political parties throughout the process.

ActionSA stated that it would pursue every lawful avenue available to it and called on the IEC to act without fear or favour. The party said it would only push for a re-run if the investigation confirmed that the integrity of the results at MP Malatjie could not be assured.

How did South Africans react to the news?

Social media users reacted sharply to the news.

@vusindaba wrote:

"The IEC is failing this country just like the ANC."

@CrimeZARR noted:

"Extra 215? You cannot excuse that as just some mistake."

@ThembaSizani said:

"To be quite honest, ActionSA has more votes than what we are seeing. The elections are rigged indeed."

@Mothata611399 added:

"I saw this coming. IEC is a scam."

@bella_njinji wrote:

"They rigged it again. Even in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni."

Ghost voters reported in Mpumalanga

In another instance where allegations of voter fraud surfaced, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane claimed that results in Emalahleni were being withheld.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) member claimed that the number of ballot papers recorded exceeded the total number of registered voters.

Mkhwebane described the excess as evidence of ghost voters and said the irregularity had prompted authorities to withhold the results.

Source: Briefly News