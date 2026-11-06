A South African woman who relocated to Oman in 2018 opened up about what daily life in the Middle Eastern country is actually like

She raised her children in Oman and said both kids were born there, describing it as calm, safe, and easy to call home

Fellow South Africans and expats flooded her comments with their own experiences of living in the country

A South African stay-at-home mum living in Oman has sparked a conversation online after sharing an honest and warm account of what life in the Middle Eastern country is really like. @zandi_nys posted the selfie-style video on 3 November 2026, filmed in her residential community with palm trees, a lake, and villas visible in the background.

South African woman in Oman shared her thoughts on the Middle Eastern country. Image: @zandi_nys

Source: Instagram

She said she had been living in Oman since 2018, having previously spent time in the UAE before making the move. She described Oman as "very laid-back. It's a very calm and quiet community, very kind, very mild people," adding that those qualities made it easy for newcomers to settle in and find their rhythm.

For Zandi, the appeal of Oman has only grown stronger with time. Both of her children were born there, and she said that becoming a mother deepened her appreciation for the country's safety and peace of mind. She shared:

"The older I get, and now that I have kids also, the more I appreciate living here and the more I appreciate the calm and the safety."

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She described her neighbourhood as an open, upbeat community with a large expat population, saying her children loved growing up there. While she admitted to missing home, she counted herself fortunate to have found such a welcoming second home abroad. Watch her video about life in Oman:

Mzansi and expats discuss Oman

Zandi ended her video by inviting anyone curious about visiting or relocating to Oman to reach out to her directly with questions. Her video clearly struck a chord, drawing responses from fellow South Africans and travellers alike:

@faz_ique said:

"I'm South African too. Moved here 2 years ago."

@lizelyon replied:

"Nice to meet you!"

@madonna_q387 shared:

"In all my years in the Middle East, Oman has to be one of my favourites, calmer, laid back, oh plus zero drama nje generally. ❤️"

@its_zeepora_la added:

"I visited in 2018, so beautiful and laid back indeed 😍"

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Source: Briefly News