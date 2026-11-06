American civil rights attorney Lee Merritt travelled to South Africa alongside Forest Whitaker to see his humanitarian foundation's work in person

Merritt shared photos from the trip on social media, praising the Oscar-winning actor's dedication to youth empowerment beyond his film career

Whitaker's foundation has been equipping young people in underserved communities with conflict resolution training and entrepreneurial skills

Lee Merritt spotlighted Forest Whitaker’s humanitarian work in South Africa. Images: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images, JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Forest Whitaker is making headlines far from any film set. The Oscar-winning actor has drawn fresh attention for his hands-on humanitarian work in South Africa, after American civil rights attorney Lee Merritt publicly praised the star's efforts to uplift young people.

On 3 November 2026, Merritt revealed on Instagram that he recently joined Whitaker on a trip to South Africa to observe the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI) in action. Alongside a series of photos from their travels, Merritt shared a glowing tribute to the actor best known for his role in The Last King of Scotland.

Forest Whitaker's work beyond the screen

"While the world knows Forest for his extraordinary contributions to film, I've come to admire him just as much for his commitment to humanity and his investment in the people and future of South Africa," Merritt wrote.

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The WPDI has been active in underserved South African communities, equipping young people with conflict resolution skills, educational resources, and entrepreneurial tools aimed at building safer, more sustainable environments. It's the kind of quiet, sustained work that rarely makes front pages, but Merritt made clear it left a lasting impression on him.

"Through his work with @whitaker_peace, Forest is demonstrating what it means to use your influence to create opportunity, empower young people, and build lasting change. I'm grateful for the opportunity to travel alongside him, witness that work firsthand, and learn from a man whose impact extends far beyond the screen," Merritt added.

Forest Whitaker’s commitment to South Africa's youth received massive praise. Image: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for The Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative

Source: Getty Images

A Hollywood star with a peacebuilding mission

Whitaker's commitment to South Africa is not new, but Merritt's post has reignited conversation about how the Hollywood veteran channels his global profile into something far removed from red carpets and award ceremonies. His foundation's approach centres on giving youth in conflict-affected areas practical tools rather than short-term relief, a model that has earned recognition from both local communities and international observers.

The tribute from a figure as prominent as Merritt, known for his advocacy work in high-profile civil rights cases across the United States, adds considerable weight to the growing chorus of voices recognising Whitaker's role as a global ambassador for peace and development.

See Lee Merritt's post below.

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Source: Briefly News