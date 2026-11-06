Daniel Radcliffe, best known for playing Harry Potter, sat down with a family relative who walked him through his ancestral documents

The genealogical deep dive revealed that several of Radcliffe's ancestors were born in Cape Town, Kimberley, and the Orange Free State

South Africans erupted with jokes after the clip was shared on Instagram, renaming the actor and rewriting his most iconic spells

Daniel Radcliffe discovers his South African roots. Image: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

Turns out the wizarding world has roots in Mzansi. A clip shared by @emmah_hbiz on Instagram on 5 November 2026 shows Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe seated on a couch in what appears to be a living room, poring over genealogical documents with a family relative. What they uncovered has South Africans losing it.

Diamonds and deep roots

In the footage, the relative walks Radcliffe through his family tree, pointing out that one of his ancestors met or married a woman named Jesse Greenwall in South Africa. From there, the discoveries kept coming: a child named John was born in Cape Town, Anne in Kimberley, and Julie in the Orange Free State. When Radcliffe asked what his ancestors were doing in the country, the answer was just as loaded: "He was something in diamonds, and that's what was going on there in South Africa."

The actor's reaction was understated but clearly genuine, punctuated by a string of quiet "wows" as he processed the information.

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'You're a Sangoma, Harry!'

Daniel Radcliffe's fans have renamed him 'Harry Potgieter'. Image: Nina Westervelt/CBS via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

After @emmah_hbiz posted the clip with the caption "Harry Potter Finds Out He Has South African Roots!" alongside a South African flag emoji, the comment section turned into a full comedy show.

The ancestors' connection to the diamond industry places them firmly in the late 19th-century Kimberley mining era, one of the most consequential periods in South African history. Whether Radcliffe knew any of this before sitting down with those documents, Mzansi has already welcomed him home in the only way it knows how — with humour, braai references, and a brand-new surname.

Netizens wasted no time reimagining Radcliffe's entire identity through a proudly South African lens:

@cameron_james_boyd wrote: "Awe Harry Potjie"

@joubertmichael94 declared: "Harry Potgieter 🤜🤛"

@the_robfather_za said: "You're a sangoma Harry!"

@kylebtattoo added: "Hoerskool Hogwaarts for Sangomas in Potchefstroom"

@clothierwesley offered a lore update: "Dobbie was a tokoloshe"

@jys_n_boer_harry kept it short: "Jys n boer harry"

@hans.groover94 rewrote the entire spell book for local audiences, listing gems like "Voetsekus Brakus," "Korruptio Governmentio," "Noubraai Noslaai," "Inflatio Humungus," "Potholio Dissapearo," and "Morus Zamalekia," among others.

@disposibl3 zeroed in on the diamond revelation with a dry: "Something in diamonds, you say…"

And @ndimsy wrapped up the thread perfectly: "These comments make me proud to be South African 🤣🇿🇦♥️"

Rocky pays rent

In more entertainment updates from Briefly News, A$AP Rocky revealed in a talk show interview that he quietly covered rent for every tenant in his grandmother's Harlem building.

The rapper, who grew up in Harlem, said he wanted to give back without making a spectacle of the gesture.

Source: Briefly News