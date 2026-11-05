Singer Nicki Minaj stunned social media users on Thursday, 5 November 2026, when it was revealed that she might lose her lawyer

According to media reports, the rapper and her company might be without legal r epresentation soon

epresentation soon Netizens clapped back at Nicki and told her to pay her lawyers what they are due

Nicki Minaj is set to lose her legal representation

Source: Getty Images

US-based rapper and media personality Nicki Minaj and her company Pink Friday Productions are reportedly set to lose their lawyer.

The musician, who previously showed off President Donald Trump's air force, reportedly owes her lawyers money.

Minaj, who was spotted at the US post-election this week, reportedly owes the law firm over $100K

TMZ reports that the rapper's lawyers reveal that they're tired of representing her in one of her lawsuits … and they are asking the judge to let them bow out of the case/

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

According to the legal documentation, the law firm Kurzman Eisenberg Corbin & Lever wants permission to withdraw from representing Nicki and her Pink Friday Productions company in the lawsuit filed against them by 24/7 Productions. According to the lawsuit, the musician and her production company owe the law firm over $200K.

Entertainment channel PopFusionHQ shared on its X account on 5 November 2026 that the rapper owes her lawyers unpaid legal fees.

Social media users comment on Minaj's legal fees

@phonywizard said:

"No wonder why Nicki been harassing Jay about them $200M."

@niggajirachi

I thought she was billionaire Barbie? Lmfao pay up, @NICKIMINAJ

@NBizness91072

But she’s in the rooms with billionaires

@NBizness91072

But she’s in the rooms with billionaires

@Aishafierce4

But we were told that she’s a billionaire Barbie, so what happened?

Nicki Minaj is set to lose her legal representation

Source: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj visits polling station, voters caught laughing on camera

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a video of Nicki Minaj making a surprise appearance at a New Hampshire voting station went viral online.

The rapper posed with voters in the queue and a group of women before making her way back to her tour bus.

The clip was shared by a Cardi B fan page, whose followers weighed in on Minaj's apparent discomfort during the visit.

Source: Briefly News