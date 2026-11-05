Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane included Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Siyanda Ndlovu in the final squad despite his absence from the preliminary selection

Mosimane pointed to Ndlovu's string of Man of the Match performances as a key factor in the late call-up decision

The coach also raised concerns about the size of his technical team, calling for more analysts ahead of the AFCON qualifiers

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has defended his decision to include Mamelodi Sundowns winger Siyanda "Skwishi" Ndlovu in his final squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, despite the 23-year-old not featuring in the preliminary selection.

South Africa face Kenya's Harambee Stars in two back-to-back fixtures, beginning at Orlando Amstel Arena on 13 November before travelling to East Africa for the return leg on 17 November. Bafana currently top Group D with six points from two matches, while Kenya sit third with one point, though they have already secured qualification as tournament co-hosts.

Ndlovu's Form Earned Him a Late Call-Up

Ndlovu has been in strong form since joining Sundowns at the start of the season, contributing three goals and two assists across 15 appearances in all competitions. Speaking on SABC TV, Mosimane stressed that the preliminary squad is not a binding document and does not limit the technical team's options when finalising the group.

The coach cited Ndlovu's consistent individual performances, including multiple Man of the Match awards, as the primary motivation behind bringing him into the national setup. He drew a parallel with Moremi, who was similarly absent from an earlier preliminary list before eventually playing against Egypt.

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Mosimane was clear that a call-up does not come with a guarantee of playing time. The goal, he explained, is to introduce players to the team's methods and expectations before they are needed in a high-pressure situation, avoiding scenarios where squad additions are unfamiliar with how Bafana operate.

The coach also framed the selection within a broader long-term strategy. South Africa are simultaneously building depth for the 2030 FIFA World Cup while maintaining their immediate objective of qualifying for and performing at the next AFCON, making squad rotation and player development a constant balancing act.

Mosimane Calls for More Analysts

Mosimane also raised concerns about the resources available to his technical staff, arguing that the team needs additional analysts to improve match preparation. He noted that international camps offer limited time with players, making efficient review of training footage and tactical feedback essential.

The coach mentioned that work on their Egypt performance remained incomplete, as the staff had not yet revisited it in the same systematic way they had assessed the Eritrea match. He specifically highlighted the need to provide more support to analyst Musi Matlaba.

Mosimane recalled that during former coach Hugo Broos's tenure, approximately four analysts supported Bafana's World Cup campaign and expressed hope that similar resources would be made available to his current set-up.

Source: Briefly News