Proteas star Corbin Bosch has shared exciting personal news, with his longtime partner celebrating alongside him in a scenic setting

The South African all-rounder's engagement has attracted attention, with his IPL franchise also joining the celebrations

Bosch and Jeanè Van Dam have taken an important step in their relationship, prompting a special message from his cricket franchise

Proteas star Corbin Bosch got engaged to longtime partner Jeanè Van Dam. Image: corbinbosch14

Source: Instagram

Proteas star Corbin Bosch is engaged to his longtime partner, Jeanè Van Dam, who announced the news on Instagram. The South African all-rounder's fiancée shared photographs of their special moment on Sunday, 1 November 2026, alongside a playful cricket-themed caption.

The engagement attracted congratulatory messages, including one from Bosch's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Mumbai Indians, which celebrated the couple on social media.

Jeanè Van Dam announces engagement to Proteas star Corbin Bosch

Van Dam shared the engagement announcement on Instagram on Sunday, 1 November 2026. She accompanied the photographs with a caption that played on Bosch's surname and his profession as a cricketer. The caption included the date of the engagement, giving followers a glimpse into the couple's celebrations.

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She wrote:

"Bosch innings for life!!!!!💍

🤍01•11•2026🤍"

See the Instagram post below:

Mumbai Indians congratulate Corbin Bosch and Jeanè Van Dam

Mumbai Indians also acknowledged the engagement by sharing photographs of the couple on their social media platforms. The franchise accompanied the pictures with a congratulatory message.

"A beautiful new beginning! The MI family wishes Corbin Bosch & Jeanè Van Dam a beautiful journey ahead! #MumbaiIndians #OneFamily," the team wrote.

The message extended the franchise's best wishes to the South African cricketer and his fiancée as they begin a new chapter together.

Corbin Bosch celebrates milestone away from cricket

Bosch has represented South Africa in international cricket and has also featured in major franchise competitions, including the IPL and SA20.

The engagement marks an important personal milestone for the Proteas all-rounder, whose professional commitments have taken him across different cricket competitions.

Although the couple have not announced wedding arrangements, Van Dam's Instagram post and the congratulatory message from Mumbai Indians have brought their engagement into the spotlight.

Proteas name Corbin Bosch in 15-man squad for Bangladesh Tests

Briefly News previously reported that Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad had named a 15-man squad for the upcoming Bangladesh Test series, with Corbin Bosch retaining his place. The all-rounder will be joined by returning stars Tony de Zorzi and Anrich Nortje, while Zubayr Hamza has also earned a recall.

South Africa will begin their campaign at DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from 15 to 19 November 2026 before travelling to Centurion for the second Test from 23 to 27 November.

Source: Briefly News