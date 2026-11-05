Canterbury Bulldogs legend Paul Langmack suffered a fatal heart attack at a Sydney gym on Thursday morning

Langmack won three NRL premierships with the Bulldogs and later dedicated years to mental health support for players

Phil Gould led tributes to his former teammate and friend, describing his sudden death as a 'significant loss to so many'

Rugby league identity Paul Langmack died on Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack at the Breakfast Point Country Club, where he was reportedly in the facility's sauna. He was 61 years old.

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs confirmed the news in a statement, describing Langmack as "a club great and a catalyst for success throughout the 1980s era." He joined the club in 1983 and went on to play 174 games for Canterbury, winning premierships in 1984, 1985 and 1988. Before his time at the Bulldogs, he made 137 appearances for Western Suburbs and represented NSW four times in State of Origin. He was also selected for the Kangaroos' 1986 tour of the United Kingdom.

Langmack's legacy on and off the field

Beyond his playing career, Langmack coached South Sydney Rabbitohs across 35 games in 2003 and 2004. He became a popular television personality through appearances on The Footy Show, earning the affectionate nickname "Yesterday's Hero." He was also known for his close friendship with the late Western Suburbs great Tommy Raudonikis during his time at the Magpies.

In his later years, Langmack channelled personal battles with mental health and cancer into advocacy work. He volunteered extensively with the NSWRL's mental health programmes, supporting both current and former players, and helped organise school visits aimed at young people and their families.

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Phil Gould pays tribute

Bulldogs football director Phil Gould was among the first to pay public tribute. Writing on X, Gould described learning of the death as "completely devastating."

"Paul would contact me every day of the week about something to do with rugby league. I'm going to miss those calls and messages," Gould wrote.

Gould recalled first meeting Langmack during schoolboy football and later coaching him at both the Bulldogs and the Roosters. He noted that Langmack ultimately took his position in the team, adding: "He was a much better player than me."

Gould also expressed particular concern for Langmack's sister, Diane, who has served as his personal assistant for 15 years. "Diane called me early this morning with the terrible news. I love Diane so much and I'm devastated for her loss," he wrote.

"He was a larger than life character. So funny. Paul was energetic, bubbly and enthusiastic... Paul was always thinking of other people. This is a significant loss to so many. A true Bulldog."

Source: Briefly News