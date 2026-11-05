Liz Osborne, Kimberlee Langley, and Mel Wright travelled to South Africa on 22 October 2026 and failed to board their scheduled flight home

Family members lost contact with the three women before their intended departure date, prompting an official missing persons report

Authorities have not confirmed whether the women boarded a flight that was diverted via France before reaching the UK, and later reports state that they were found safe

Liz Ozborne and Mel Wright were located safely. Images: The Sun

Source: UGC

SOUTH AFRICA — Three British women who travelled to South Africa who have been reported missing after failing to return home on their scheduled flights have been found safe. Liz Osborne, her niece Kimberlee Langley, and friend Mel Wright, all from Market Harborough in Leicestershire, arrived in South Africa on 22 October 2026.

According to Daily Mail, the group was expected back in the United Kingdom between 30 October and 1 November 2026. Family members confirmed they had not heard from the three women in the days leading up to their intended return. On 4 November 2026, Liz Osborne's daughter Courtney Osborne filed a formal missing persons report after repeated attempts to reach the group proved unsuccessful.

Flight delay adds uncertainty to disappearance

Local reports suggested that the flight the women were due to board encountered delays and was subsequently rerouted through France. However, police have yet to confirm whether Osborne, Langley, and Wright actually boarded the aircraft before the diversion took place.

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In a public appeal shared online, Courtney Osborne urged anyone with knowledge of the women's whereabouts to contact either the police or the family directly. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) was approached for an official statement regarding the matter.

View an article reporting their missing status on X:

Terricia Govender's family returns to SA from Nepal

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Terricia Govender’s family returning to South Africa after searching Nepal for the missing 33-year-old.

The search team visited hospitals, followed rivers and consulted local officials, but found no trace of her. Immigration records then revealed that her pilgrimage group had not crossed from Tibet into Nepal, raising new questions about where the search should focus.

Source: Briefly News