Cyan Boujee's bouncer recently sparked a conversation when he was seen smiling during her performance

A video of the DJ and dancer's bouncer was shared on social media on 4 November 2026

Fans flooded the comments with reactions after the awkward detail about the DJ's latest show

A clip of Cyan Boujee's bouncer distracted trends. Images: CyanBoujee

Source: Instagram

A man who was hired as a bouncer was spotted grinning during Cyan Boujee's performance over the weekend, impressing South Africans on social media.

The reality TV star, who recently flew to Dubai, caused a buzz online when her security guard reacted to her performance on stage.

The DJ also recently impressed her fans when she revealed that Cat Matlala was her neighbour

A social media user, Derrickworld, shared a video of Cyan's bouncer on his X account on 4 November 2026.

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"Had the bouncer forgetting his job for a moment," he captioned the post.

SA reacts to the video

@NtokozoMello said:

"Niyophumelela njan nihamba ma even banidunusela ey."

@maizu96 replied:

"You can see the smile through the mask; he is impressed."

@snipe45086 reacted:

"I don't know, man...I always feel sad for her."

@AnisaNezly responded:

"What excites people about someone literally shaking their as in your face?"

@lungile0000 wrote:

"Security can’t believe his eyes."

@NyadiFlower reacted:

"Our men's getting blinded because of the line of work. So sad."

@100ZuluWarriors said:

"Fame comes with many sacrifices. Imagine being a mother and having to watch your daughter engage in such behaviour in public."

@01mpapi wrote:

"We have people who will go and pay for this? Those who do must just take their lives seriously."

@lesiba_l replied:

"Ngubani le artist!"

Mzansi reacts to a clip of a bouncer distracted at Cyan Boujee's show. Images: CyanBoujee

Source: Instagram

DJ Cyan Boujee accidentally shows off baby in TikTok video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok clip of DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee went viral after it appeared to show a baby in the background of her clothing-store vlog.

The footage reignited months of online speculation about Cyan Boujee, who had previously denied pregnancy rumours.

Fans flooded the comments with reactions, with many convinced her low profile was baby-related.

Source: Briefly News