MaWhoo reportedly took Cyan Boujee to Randburg Magistrate's Court over alleged threats of violence

The singer allegedly opened a protection order against Cyan once their online tension over a man escalated

The case comes weeks after the pair's heated social media clash, reportedly sparked by a love triangle involving a shared romantic interest

MaWhoo reportedly took Cyan Boujee to court for threatening her. Images: mawhoo_, boujeebaby_24

Source: Instagram

MaWhoo has allegedly taken her feud with influencer Cyan Boujee to the next level, reportedly opening a protection order against her after threats of violence. According to gossip page Maphepha Ndama, the singer has won this round in court.

The two were reportedly both scheduled to appear before the Randburg Magistrate's Court, but only MaWhoo showed up on the day. The protection order has since allegedly been granted in the Ngilimele hitmaker's favour.

What sparked the court drama

The tension between the pair reportedly stems from a love triangle, with both women allegedly having been involved with the same man. MaWhoo claims the man bought her multiple properties, and things turned ugly when Cyan allegedly demanded a tour of these homes to verify the claims. That confrontation is said to have quickly spiralled, with Cyan later threatening physical violence against MaWhoo.

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According to the gossip page, MaWhoo opened a case against the influencer, citing constant harassment and describing Cyan as dangerous and unstable, with the singer reportedly fearing for her safety. Going forward, it is claimed that if Cyan mentions MaWhoo by name or physically assaults her in public, she faces immediate arrest.

MaWhoo was reportedly granted a protection order against Cyan Boujee after she threatened her. Images: mawhoo_, boujeebaby_24

Source: Instagram

The drama does not appear to be dying down anytime soon. The social media clash between the two had already raised eyebrows weeks earlier when Cyan threatened to beat MaWhoo up should they cross paths at events.

With MaWhoo currently active on the performance circuit and Cyan having recently reopened her festive season bookings, social media is watching closely to see whether the two will find themselves at the same venues.

With Cyan having seemingly kept her promise to take a break from social media by deactivating her Instagram page, peeps are already standing by for the next chapter of this unfolding saga.

See the legal breakdown below.

Cyan Boujee accidentally exposes her baby

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cyan Boujee accidentally showing her baby on camera.

This comes after the controversial YouTuber denied the claims that she was pregnant or had given birth, with the video adding to the digital evidence that she was indeed a mother.

Source: Briefly News