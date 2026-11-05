A Stellenbosch homeowner discovered her Vumatel technician could play the piano when he sat down at her instrument during a routine internet repair visit

The technician played the Titanic theme with natural ease, later revealing his late father had taught him in church and that he had never owned a piano of his own

South Africans online were so moved by his talent that many offered to pool money together to buy him a piano

A routine internet repair call turned into an unforgettable concert when a technician sat down at a client's piano. Image: @stellaswholesomelife

Source: Instagram

A Stellenbosch homeowner got far more than a fixed internet connection when a Vumatel technician visited her home on 2 November 2026. The repair had been a long time coming: her estate had been without internet for five days when the team finally arrived to wrap things up. She was working in her office when she heard a single key being pressed on her piano downstairs. Then another. Moments later, full music was filling the house.

A gift buried in everyday life

When she went to investigate, she found the technician sitting at her piano in his work uniform and high-visibility vest, playing a heartfelt rendition of the Titanic theme song with a wide, joyful smile on his face. The homeowner, Instagram user @stellaswholesomelife, shared the video with a caption that described the moment as one she would carry with her forever. She wrote that her housekeeper Lizzy had let the technicians in, and that it was her daughter Olive who summed up the scene best, saying he was "playing Titanic - I never."

What made the moment even more powerful was what came after. When the homeowner showed the technician the video she had captured, he pressed both hands to his mouth in disbelief and asked, "Wow, is that how it sounds when I play?!" She said it brought her to tears. He told her his father had taught him how to play and that he had gone on to play in church. Music was something he lived for, he said, but he had never owned a piano of his own. The homeowner reflected that the moment was a reminder of how much talent exists in the world that simply never gets the platform it deserves.

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Watch the technician play the Titanic theme during his callout visit in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi wants to get him on a stage

The outpouring of support pointed to something many felt watching the clip: that behind every uniform, there is a person with a story and a gift the world may never know about unless someone stops to listen. Viewers were deeply moved and wasted no time responding:

@the_blakeway wrote:

"Wow! 🧡 Let's get this man onto a stage!"

@isabelameliabyers said:

"Let's get him a piano, please 🙏. I'd like to contribute."

@janinebinnemanjewellery called it:

"That's magical!"

@thismammaloves added:

"This is so beautiful!"

@brionyvdspuy shared:

"Such a beautiful story, thanks for sharing ❤️🤜."

@lulafabrics_ wrote:

"Ah, how amazing! What a gift he has 🥰🩷."

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South Africa's beloved "Feel Good Kid," Desmond Koolen, was awarded an honorary green Protea blazer at a school assembly after being selected as the youngest member of Team SA to compete in the World Championship of Performing Arts.

Briefly News reported that a creative graduate revealed she spent four weeks handcrafting her own intricate crochet dress to wear on her graduation day.

Source: Briefly News