ActionSA's Xolani Khumalo was running simultaneously as a Mayoral Candidate and a Ward 6 candidate in Ekurhuleni

Khumalo secured 3,883 votes in the Tembisa-based ward, well ahead of his nearest political challenger

Social media users took to X to congratulate Khumalo after he shared his significant achievement online

ActionSA’s Xolani Khumalo won Ward 6 in Ekurhuleni. Image: Michael Beaumont

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — ActionSA's Ekurhuleni Mayoral Candidate Xolani Khumalo has claimed victory in Ward 6, securing a seat on the Ekurhuleni council while simultaneously contesting the city's mayoral race.

Khumalo announced the result on 5 November 2026 via his verified X account, confirming he had been declared the Ward 6 Councillor-Elect. ActionSA received 40.69% of the ward vote, translating to 3,883 votes, with the African National Congress finishing second at 32.87%.

Ward 6 covers several sections of Tembisa in northern Ekurhuleni, including Endulweni, Isithame, Igqagqa, Emkatini, Esiziba, and Ibazelo.

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Khumalo's double campaign in Tembisa

Taking to social media, Khumalo shared the news of his achievement.

"I also contested as a ward candidate while serving as a Mayoral Candidate, and I successfully won my ward. Thank you, Ekurhuleni," Khumalo wrote in his post.

At the time of Khumalo's announcement, vote counting across the broader Ekurhuleni metro was still under way. With results not yet finalised, the Democratic Alliance was leading with 33.63%, followed by the ANC at 20.2%, and ActionSA at 17.01% metro-wide — a markedly different picture from Ward 6, where ActionSA outperformed both rivals by a substantial margin.

How did social media users react?

Supporters congratulated Khumalo across social media following the announcement.

@Waylonjunior said:

"Congratulations, councillor. Greater things lie ahead."

@TSM_Morale wrote:

"Congratulations are in order, broer wam."

@MsDeepalmer added:

"Well done, brother. What good news."

@CLK_141 commented:

"Congratulations, please clean Ekurhuleni."

@Nomfund54386316 said:

"This makes me so happy."

@HotTopics_Lisa wrote:

"Your community having faith in you is the biggest flex. Congrats."

Khumalo's cryptic post gets citizens talking

ActionSA's Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate posted a cryptic but fiery message on X as vote counting got underway.

Briefly News reported that Khumalo's post came a day after South Africans went to the polls on 4 November 2026.

Supporters flooded the comments section, with many already addressing him as the incoming mayor of Ekurhuleni.

Source: Briefly News