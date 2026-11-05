Paris Jackson has reportedly filed a petition demanding the transfer of $600 million into a trust set up for her and her brothers

The 28-year-old cited billion-dollar deals as proof that her late father, Michael Jackson's estate has the funds

The estate fired back, calling her allegations a "complete fabrication" and pointing to unresolved IRS and tax disputes as reasons for the delay

Paris Jackson is reportedly suing her late father Michael Jackson's estate. Image: River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images, Phil Dent/Redferns

Source: Getty Images

Paris Jackson has taken her late father's estate to court, filing a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking $600 million for a family trust she says has been left unfunded for over 17 years.

The 28-year-old, one of three children Michael Jackson named as beneficiaries, is asking a judge to compel the estate to transfer the money into a trust established for her and her brothers, Prince and Bigi. Paris argues that the estate has raked in billions from high-profile business dealings, yet the trust has seen none of it.

The deals Paris Jackson is pointing to

In her court papers, Paris references several major transactions as evidence of the estate's wealth. These include the $287.5 million sale of EMI Music Publishing in 2018, the offloading of Neverland Ranch in 2020, and a Sony deal reportedly valued at more than $1 billion. Beyond the missing funds, she raises concerns about how the estate has been spending money, questioning costs tied to private jet travel, legal fees, and executive pay.

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Paris also alleges that she and her brothers have been left depending on discretionary payments controlled by estate executor John Branca, with no guaranteed access to what she believes is rightfully theirs.

Paris Jackson claims her father's estate has earned billions from high-profile business dealings, yet she and her brothers have not benefited from it. Image: Ray Mickshaw/FOX via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The estate pushes back hard

Michael Jackson's estate has not taken Paris's claims lying down. Its legal team called the suggestion that payments have been withheld a "complete fabrication," stating that more than $200 million has already been distributed for the benefit of his children.

The executors also point to an ongoing tax dispute with the IRS as a key reason the full transfer of funds has not happened. The IRS initially sought $700 million in taxes and penalties from the estate. Additionally, the estate maintains that the terms of Michael's will set out distributions to his children at specific ages, with the remaining principal due in staged payments.

A court hearing has been set for 4 December 2026, where a judge will weigh Paris's request and determine how to proceed.

MaWhoo reportedly takes Cyan Boujee to court

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into the tension between MaWhoo and Cyan Boujee, which has allegedly escalated into a legal battle.

This follows the explosive clash between the two bombshells, which played out on social media and was linked to a love triangle.

Source: Briefly News