Relebohile Mofokeng: 2 New European Teams Join Race to Sign Bafana Bafana Star From Union SG
- A second Bundesliga club has entered the race to sign Bafana Bafana winger Relebohile Mofokeng, according to reports in Germany
- German publication Fussball News revealed that SC Freiburg and Dutch club AZ Alkmaar are monitoring the 22-year-old Union Saint-Gilloise star
- Mofokeng has racked up five goals and four assists in 15 appearances since completing his €3.5 million move to Belgium in July 2026
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A second Bundesliga club has entered the race to sign Royale Union Saint-Gilloise winger Relebohile Mofokeng, with German publication Fussball News reporting that SC Freiburg have joined Bayer Leverkusen in tracking the South African international.
The report, which has set European football circles talking, also names Dutch Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar as an additional suitor for the 22-year-old attacker.
"German Bundesliga sides Bayer Leverkusen and SC Freiburg are reportedly monitoring the 22-year-old South African international, who currently plays for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise," Fussball News stated.
Mofokeng's Electric Start in Belgium
The Sharpeville-born forward joined Belgian Pro League champions Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in July 2026 for a fee of €3.5 million, arriving after winning the Betway Premiership Player of the Season award in his final campaign with Orlando Pirates.
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He wasted no time making an impression in Belgium, converting a decisive penalty on his debut against Club Brugge to hand Union SG the Belgian Super Cup. Under coach David Hubert, he has continued to show versatility across attacking positions, accumulating five goals and four assists in his first 15 appearances.
Mofokeng also made a statement on the continental stage, scoring on his UEFA Europa League debut against Viktoria Plzeň. His consistency earned him a nomination for the Jupiler Pro League Player of the Month award for October.
Bafana Bafana Form Adds to His Growing Profile
His strong club performances have translated directly into international football. During South Africa's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, Mofokeng delivered one of his most significant contributions to date, scoring twice in an away qualifier against Eritrea to help Bafana Bafana secure a vital win.
Relebohile Mofokeng: 2 European giants tracking ex-Orlando Pirates star after flying start in Belgium
The brace reinforced his status as a key figure in the national team's attack and added further weight to the growing European interest surrounding him. With multiple clubs from two major leagues now reportedly tracking him, Mofokeng's move to Belgium appears to have served as the launchpad many anticipated when he left the Betway Premiership.
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Sports Journalist with over nine years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.