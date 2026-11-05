Springbok lock Ruan Nortjé shared his impressions of 20-year-old uncapped teammate Riley Norton after getting to know him in camp

Norton, a former Junior Boks captain, missed his Test debut against England due to a hamstring injury suffered in training

Nortjé expressed hope that he and Norton could one day pack down together in the Springbok second row

Springbok lock Ruan Nortjé has spoken warmly about 20-year-old Riley Norton, describing the young lock as an exceptionally mature player with enormous promise ahead of him.

Norton is among six uncapped players included in Rassie Erasmus's squad for the European leg of the Nations Championship, though none of the six featured in Saturday's Test selection against Italy in Turin. Nortjé, who has earned 24 Test caps, will partner Salmaan Moerat in the second row for that fixture.

Norton's Road to the Springbok Setup

The former Junior Boks captain first caught the attention of Springbok management during the non-cap match against the Barbarians in Gqeberha in July. He appeared on course to make his Test debut against England at Ellis Park, only for a hamstring injury sustained in training to cut short that opportunity.

After recovering from that setback, Norton went on to make six appearances for the Stormers, performances that were strong enough to earn him a fresh call-up to the national squad.

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Nortjé Impressed by Norton's Composure

Speaking to Rugby365, the 28-year-old Nortjé said he had been struck by the level of composure Norton carries for someone his age.

"It's crazy to think he's only 20 years old," Nortjé said. "If I personally have to look at myself at that age, it's crazy to think how mature these players are."

He went on to attribute Norton's development either to the increasingly professional standards at school level or to something more innate.

"Maybe that's how the game became more professional at school level, or he's just a very special player. But he's got tremendous potential in him; he's definitely a great leader. I'm very happy and excited for what the future holds for him."

Nortjé also expressed a personal desire to share the field with the youngster at some point.

"Maybe if we get the privilege to play together, it would definitely be awesome to work with him," he said.

Source: Briefly News