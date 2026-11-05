Soweto-born media personality Kefilwe Mabote has reportedly dumped her husband, Prince Makaya

According to media reports, Mabote and Makaya were married for less than 3 months

South Africans recently commented on pictures of Mabote at the Randburg Magistrate Court

Influencer Kefilwe Mabote has reportedly dumped her husband

Source: Instagram

Popular South African influencer and media personality Kefilwe Mabote has reportedly dumped her husband, Prince Makaya.

Mabote, who recently sparked a debate online when she bought a Ferrari, allegedly left her husband after only 3 months.

The media personality, who also bought her father a Rolls-Royce, reportedly approached her lawyers to start the divorce process.

Africa Daily reported on 5 November 2026 that Mabote has split from her husband, Delani Prince Makaya, barely three months after their wedding.

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The publication adds that the influencer left her husband because of their financial affairs. A source told the publication that Mabote married Makaya out of community of property, subject to the accrual system, on 29 August last year (2025) in Muldersdrift, Gauteng.

The source also reveals that Mabote contacted her lawyers to pursue a divorce and ask the court to order that neither party benefits financially from the other’s estate under the accrual system.

X user Salties Unmasked previously shared on her X account that Mabote once again had a bad year for the Jozi girls.

Netizens react to Mabote's drama

@OslinaM said:

"Yho, imagine getting R300 while your kid goes to Steyn City."

@Mini_Palesa wrote:

"I love girlies who go the legal route. Black and white is power."

@Cebe_Lihle23 responded:

"They look so different without makeup, well, most of them."

@TheGoodDocSA said:

"If I wasn't on a post call, I would go sit there the whole day and walk back."

@bohlokoa711 commented:

"First Blue Mbombo, now Kefilwe, who keeps taking pictures of these girls in court."

@Superliciousnes reacted:

"Girls are always overhearing things kule court...and seemingly abo Kefi are on calls just on time when the girls are passing by, talking about personal matters...yintsomi!"

Influencer Kefilwe Mabote has reportedly dumped her husband

Source: Instagram

Netizens unearth Kefilwe Mabote’s husband’s identity

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that social media detectives unearthed Kefilwe Mabote's husband and revealed his name.

Mabote took to her social media account on Monday, 1 September 2025, to announce that she's tied the knot/

When she announced that she got married, Kefilwe Mabote hid her husband's face and did not make mention of him.

Source: Briefly News