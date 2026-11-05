A South African lifestyle creator followed up on her viral Woolworths Oslo pot vs Checkers Amelia pot comparison after viewers flagged missing product details

The creator contacted Checkers directly, and the retailer admitted it had left the non-stick coating off its online product description by mistake

With both cookware ranges sharing the same core materials, South Africans are asking what the price difference actually buys them

A home content creator took her cookware comparison straight to Checkers after viewers spotted missing product details online. Image: @backroom_aesthetics

Source: Instagram

A local lifestyle creator held two major retailers accountable after viewers of her original cookware comparison noticed something was missing from the product details. Instagram user @backroom_aesthetics posted an update on 14 October 2026 after her earlier video comparing Woolworths' Oslo pot and Checkers' Amelia pot sparked a wave of questions in the comments. Viewers pointed out that the Checkers listing made no mention of a non-stick coating, raising doubts about whether the two pots were truly comparable.

Rather than leaving the question hanging, the creator reached out to Checkers directly. The retailer confirmed that the Amelia cookware range does in fact feature a grey ceramic non-stick coating, and acknowledged that the omission from its online product description was an oversight on its part.

Woolworths vs Checkers: What shoppers are actually paying for

With both the Oslo and Amelia lines now confirmed to share the same core material composition, the creator put the real question to her followers: given the considerable price gap between the two ranges, what exactly justifies the difference?

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The update struck a nerve. Viewers praised the creator for going beyond the surface and doing the kind of verification most shoppers would not think to do themselves. Many described her follow-up as genuine consumer journalism, saying it helped them make more informed decisions before spending at the till.

Watch the full update in the Instagram reel here.

Mzansi reacts to the cookware investigation

South Africans had plenty to say in the comments:

@lavidadikobe wrote:

"Thank you for going the extra mile."

@nkibz said:

"Mfazi, we thank you 🎀 for doing the due diligence."

@the_blaque_boutique noted:

"Those pots are the same at all. The colour and even the weight of the pots are not the same. The Checker's one is lighter, and the Woollies one is heavier. Even the colour on the handles, that gold colour texture, is not the same."

@raememz suggested:

"PEP Home also has the same thing. In the middle budget range."

@gratefulsoul60 added:

"Cook in them, then give us a review."

@seipelojonkman offered some perspective:

"You are paying more for the brand name. It's similar to Safeway and Russell and Hobbs; they are made by the same company, but the price point of Russell is higher."

3 Briefly News articles about non-stick pots

A lifestyle creator compared PEP Home and Woolworths ceramic non-stick cookware side by side, highlighting their identical stove compatibility and material profiles against a price difference of over R2,000 for a four-piece set.

A local woman shared a detailed review confirming that PEP Home's ceramic cookware is non-stick, oven-safe, and compatible with gas, induction, and electric stoves.

A content creator shared a TikTok video showcasing her new Berlinger Haus non-stick cookware set after retiring her old pots, describing the European brand as the best of the best.

Source: Briefly News