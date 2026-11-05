National Debt Counsellors cautioned South Africans that Black Friday discounts can carry a hidden cost that only surfaces months later

René Moonsamy warned that buy-now-pay-later plans and store accounts can stack up into repayments that outlast the festive season

She shared five practical steps consumers can follow to shop in November without landing in debt by February

Black Friday sales could turn into a February debt trap. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

Black Friday may be weeks away, but the National Debt Counsellors (NDC) is already urging South Africans to think carefully before swiping their cards this November.

This year's Black Friday falls on 27 November, arriving at a time when household finances are already under pressure. The Reserve Bank raised interest rates twice in 2026, pushing the prime lending rate to 10.75% in September. The final rate decision of the year is due on 19 November, just eight days before Black Friday. Meanwhile, buy-now-pay-later services are growing fast. Payment provider Peach Payments reported that the value of buy-now-pay-later transactions processed over the 2025 Black Friday weekend grew by 753% compared to the year before.

Moonsamy gives some Black Friday shopping tips. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

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When discounts become debt

René Moonsamy, Director at the National Debt Counsellors, says the danger is not any single purchase. She said:

"A month of promotions creates opportunities to spend repeatedly. Someone may stay within their limit on each individual purchase, but exceed what they can comfortably afford across the month."

She described a common pattern: a household with R800 left after essential expenses buys a discounted television on a store account and gifts on an interest-free plan. By December, the new repayments add up to R1,500. A loan taken out in January to plug the gap leaves the family R300 short every month by February. The original discount was real. The repayments, however, were not manageable.

Financing can also quietly erase a saving altogether. Moonsamy pointed out:

"An item reduced from R5,000 to R4,000 can end up costing R5,400 once it is paid off in instalments with interest, fees and credit insurance."

That is R400 more than the original cash price before any sale.

How to shop smart this November

Moonsamy offered five steps to protect your finances during the promotional period:

1. Write a specific shopping list before you browse and check current prices across retailers so advertised discounts can be verified.

2. Set one budget for the entire promotional period using money available after all existing expenses, and pay with cash or a debit card.

3. Before paying, confirm the item is on your list, represents a genuine saving and fits within your remaining budget.

4. List every instalment commitment on one calendar. Four payments of R300 add up to R1,200 when they fall in the same month, and some plans deduct fortnightly.

5. Be cautious about festive credit offers. A higher limit or a new store card increases access to credit, not the income needed to repay it.

She also encouraged households to have honest conversations early. Moonsamy said:

"Setting a limit is a way of protecting the family's needs in the months that follow. If the budget is already falling short before seasonal spending begins, that deserves attention now."

The National Debt Counsellors offers free, no-obligation financial assessments to South Africans. More information is available at nationaldebtcounsellors.co.za.

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Source: Briefly News