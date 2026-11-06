“Our Teacher Has To Win”: Zuluboy Moves to the Top 3 of SASMA, Mzansi Rallies
- Adorable young content creator Zuluboy charmed his dedicated online following while campaigning for a major digital recognition award
- The energetic Eastern Cape toddler urged his supporters to cast their final votes to help him secure the Social Media Child Influencer of the Year title
- Social media users were thoroughly amused by his theatrical plea, with many promising to vote as many times as possible to back him
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The internet's favourite pint-sized mentor, Zuluboy, is once again melting hearts across South Africa with his hilarious personality and unmatched confidence. A clip shared on Facebook by his mother, Lujabe Siphe, on 5 November 2026 showed the lively youngster addressing his adoring fans directly from home. Looking straight into the camera, the sweet toddler made a spirited appeal to his loyal community as the competition reached its crucial final stages.
Zuluboy makes a passionate plea for votes
In the viral video, Zuluboy pleaded with his online followers, affectionately dubbed "Maparents", to rally behind him for the Social Media Child Influencer of the Year award. Proudly announcing that he had successfully advanced to the top three on the leaderboard, the determined little influencer clasped his hands together. He passionately reminded his virtual family that every single vote counts. The Eastern Cape boy wrapped up his heartfelt address by flashing a sweet smile and forming a hand-heart gesture to reassure his supporters of his genuine love and appreciation.
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Watch Zuluboy's cute plea for votes in the Facebook reel below:
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Mzansi rallies behind the young star
Social media users flooded the post with affectionate reactions, playfully asking how to vote for their favourite young teacher to take the crown. Many insisted he already owned the title and promised that all of Maparents would show up to back him:
Thelma Hlathswayo asked:
"Guys, kuvotwa njani le parent islow learner just heard I've passed bantu (Guys, how do we vote, this parent is a slow learner, I just heard that I passed, people)?"
Enhle Ayanda Kubheka Marwa stated:
"If you ain't the winner, there is no winner."
Mabodiba Thabana cheered:
"Maparents, let's vote for our teacher!"
Kewaone Joyce Ntsayakgosi added:
"How do we vote for our best teacher, ma'am? We have all passed, mos?"
Aus Dee Mperekeng shared:
"Pass one, pass all! I will definitely vote because I passed the class of 2026."
Claudia Chloe Kakombo said:
"How can maparents from Zambia vote? Our teacher has to win."
More articles about Zuluboy
- Five-year-old Zuluboy earnestly explained to his mother during a campaign shoot that his English frequently steps out and needs to rest, leaving him with no choice but to switch to isiXhosa.
- Zuluboy questioned his mother about how his online content leaves their house and reaches people who consider him famous when his family and phone remain physically at home.
- Briefly News reported that child influencer Zuluboy was filmed sharing important and straightforward safety instructions for kids and parents, earning high praise on social media.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter at Briefly News, focusing on social commentary, community stories, viral human-interest features, and public discourse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Bongiwe began her editorial career in campus media before contributing across print and digital platforms at BONA Magazine, where she covered current news and societal trends. She specialises in reporting on local community accounts, social media discourse, and viral South African events. Contact: bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za