Kaizer Chiefs Marketing Director Jessica Motaung confirmed her departure from the role she has held since 2007

Motaung, who joined the club in 1998, will retain her seat on the Kaizer Chiefs board despite leaving the position

Kaizer Chiefs have not yet released an official statement on the leadership change at the Soweto giants

Kaizer Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director Jessica Motaung has stepped down from her executive role at the Soweto club, ending a nearly two-decade tenure.

SABC Sport journalist Mazola Molefe confirmed the development on Thursday, citing Motaung directly.

"Jessica Motaung has confirmed to SABC Sport that she has stepped down from her role as Kaizer Chiefs Marketing Director but will stay on as a board member," Molefe reported.

Motaung's long history with Kaizer Chiefs

Motaung first joined Kaizer Chiefs in 1998 and was appointed Marketing Manager in 2003. By 2007, she had been promoted to Marketing and Commercial Director, a role she held for the next 18 years.

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Her influence in the sport extended well beyond Amakhosi's internal operations. In 2022, she joined the CAF Organising Committee for Women's Football, and the following year she was elected Deputy Chairperson of the African Clubs Association.

What happens next at Kaizer Chiefs

As of publication, Kaizer Chiefs had not released an official statement to confirm Motaung's exit from the role. The club's silence leaves open several questions about who will fill the vacancy.

Her brothers Bobby Motaung and Kaizer Motaung Jr. both serve on the Chiefs board and hold defined roles within the organisation. Whether either of them assumes her commercial responsibilities has not been confirmed.

Kaizer Chiefs are set to face Siwelele in the quarter-finals of the Carling Knockout Cup this weekend.

Source: Briefly News