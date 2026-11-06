Valke Laerskole Rugby announced the passing of Frans van der Bergh, a young player from their 2026 squad

The memorial graphic described Frans as 'forever a Valke boy', with tributes pouring in from coaches and families

Hundreds of South Africans expressed grief online after the young player's death left his community heartbroken

A young rugby talent has died, leaving his team, school community, and the broader South African rugby world devastated. Valke Laerskole Rugby announced on 5 November that Frans van der Bergh, a member of their under-13 squad for 2026, had passed away.

A Valke Laerskole Rugby player with a bright future died. Image: Valke Laerskole Rugby

Source: TikTok

The Facebook post, shared by Marius Bornman, conveyed the news with deep sorrow:

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of one of our U13 Falcons players for 2026. Our sincere sympathy and condolences to the Van der Bergh family, relatives and all his friends."

A memorial graphic shared alongside the post read: "Forever our Valke boy" and "Rest in peace with Jesus," capturing the love his team had for him.

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The post by Marius Bornman received comments from people across the rugby community, all expressing shock and sorrow at the loss of such a young life. The outpouring of grief made clear how deeply Frans had touched the lives of those around him, from teammates and coaches to parents of players who had never met him personally. See the post below:

Mzansi mourns Frans van der Bergh

South Africans in the comments section of the Valke Laerskole Rugby post shared their condolences:

Victor Van Der Vyver wrote:

"So sorry, may Jesus comfort his loved ones."

Harry Heyns said:

"How tragic these events are!"

Hanno Van Rensburg shared:

"Reading about a child who has passed always shakes you. Strength and prayers for those parents and all who love him."

Monnique Lamprecht wrote:

"Bitter, bitter, bitter heartbreak!!! Rest softly, Fransie! 🙏🏻

Alma Cornelius said:

"So sorry for your loss. We carry the same pain and heartbreak. 💔💔"

Ryno Loots added:

"RIP Frans, you were a machine and will always remain one."

Francois Swart wrote:

"All condolences to his parents, family, school and schoolmates. Also to his teammates and Valke Youth Rugby. 🙏❤️🙏 Rest in peace Frans. SALUTE 🫡🏉🫡"

Other Briefly News stories on tragic child fatalities

St. Bernadette Primary School announced the sudden passing of beloved Grade 6D learner Palesa Moahloli, who died on 4 November 2026, leaving teachers and pupils devastated.

Laerskool Laurus in Oudtshoorn was plunged into mourning following the sudden death of Grade 2 learner Aidan Westraad, who passed away on 3 November 2026 after contracting meningitis.

Eight-year-old Toheer Lewis, a Grade 1 learner at Manenberg Primary School in Cape Town, tragically passed away on 1 November 2026 following an incident involving a firecracker the previous evening in Kei Street.

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Source: Briefly News