SASSA announced the December 2026 grant payment schedule to help beneficiaries plan for the festive season

Older persons' grants kick off the three-day payment window, with disability and children's grants following on consecutive days

Beneficiaries who face difficulties accessing their grants can visit their nearest SASSA office for help

SASSA announces dates for December. Image: Klaus Vedfelt and RapidEye

Source: Getty Images

South Africans who rely on social grants can plan their December budgets early, with the South African Social Security Agency confirming payment dates for the upcoming festive season.

According to the official 2026/27 payment schedule published by the Department of Social Development, grants will be paid out across three consecutive days starting Wednesday, 2 December 2026.

SASSA announces the payment schedule. Image: kwangmoozaa

Source: Getty Images

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December 2026 SASSA payment schedule

Older persons' grants will be processed first on Wednesday, 2 December, followed by disability grants on Thursday, 3 December. Children's grants will round off the payment window on Friday, 4 December.

SASSA staggers payments across three days deliberately, reducing long queues and congestion at pay points and helping to make the experience smoother for beneficiaries.

What to do if your grant is delayed

For anyone who runs into problems accessing their grant during this period, SASSA advises beneficiaries to visit the nearest local office for assistance. The agency has offices across the country, and staff are available to help resolve payment queries.

With December being one of the busiest months of the year for household spending, knowing your payment date in advance allows grant recipients to manage school holidays, food, and other festive expenses with greater confidence.

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