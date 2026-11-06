SASSA Announces December 2026 Grant Payment Dates: Older Persons, Disability and Children’s Grants
- SASSA announced the December 2026 grant payment schedule to help beneficiaries plan for the festive season
- Older persons' grants kick off the three-day payment window, with disability and children's grants following on consecutive days
- Beneficiaries who face difficulties accessing their grants can visit their nearest SASSA office for help
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South Africans who rely on social grants can plan their December budgets early, with the South African Social Security Agency confirming payment dates for the upcoming festive season.
According to the official 2026/27 payment schedule published by the Department of Social Development, grants will be paid out across three consecutive days starting Wednesday, 2 December 2026.
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December 2026 SASSA payment schedule
Older persons' grants will be processed first on Wednesday, 2 December, followed by disability grants on Thursday, 3 December. Children's grants will round off the payment window on Friday, 4 December.
SASSA staggers payments across three days deliberately, reducing long queues and congestion at pay points and helping to make the experience smoother for beneficiaries.
What to do if your grant is delayed
For anyone who runs into problems accessing their grant during this period, SASSA advises beneficiaries to visit the nearest local office for assistance. The agency has offices across the country, and staff are available to help resolve payment queries.
With December being one of the busiest months of the year for household spending, knowing your payment date in advance allows grant recipients to manage school holidays, food, and other festive expenses with greater confidence.
More Briefly News stories on grants
- SASSA has moved November 2026 old-age grant payments to 30 October ahead of elections, but beneficiaries face a longer wait for December funds near Christmas.
- SASSA says SRD grant eligibility has not changed, while Home Affairs rejects false claims about asylum seekers and a Constitutional Court ruling.
- SASSA’s Brenton van Vrede explained in a Metro FM interview which social grants refugees and asylum seekers can access, sparking frustration online.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za