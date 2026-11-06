Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

SASSA Announces December 2026 Grant Payment Dates: Older Persons, Disability and Children’s Grants
South Africa

SASSA Announces December 2026 Grant Payment Dates: Older Persons, Disability and Children’s Grants

by  Tendani Mungoni
2 min read
  • SASSA announced the December 2026 grant payment schedule to help beneficiaries plan for the festive season
  • Older persons' grants kick off the three-day payment window, with disability and children's grants following on consecutive days
  • Beneficiaries who face difficulties accessing their grants can visit their nearest SASSA office for help

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

SASSA confirms December 2026 payment dates for older persons, disability and children's grants
SASSA announces dates for December. Image: Klaus Vedfelt and RapidEye
Source: Getty Images

South Africans who rely on social grants can plan their December budgets early, with the South African Social Security Agency confirming payment dates for the upcoming festive season.

According to the official 2026/27 payment schedule published by the Department of Social Development, grants will be paid out across three consecutive days starting Wednesday, 2 December 2026.

SASSA confirms December 2026 payment dates for older persons, disability and children's grants
SASSA announces the payment schedule. Image: kwangmoozaa
Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

December 2026 SASSA payment schedule

Older persons' grants will be processed first on Wednesday, 2 December, followed by disability grants on Thursday, 3 December. Children's grants will round off the payment window on Friday, 4 December.

SASSA staggers payments across three days deliberately, reducing long queues and congestion at pay points and helping to make the experience smoother for beneficiaries.

Read also

National Debt Counsellors warn SA shoppers Black Friday discounts could cost more by February

What to do if your grant is delayed

For anyone who runs into problems accessing their grant during this period, SASSA advises beneficiaries to visit the nearest local office for assistance. The agency has offices across the country, and staff are available to help resolve payment queries.

With December being one of the busiest months of the year for household spending, knowing your payment date in advance allows grant recipients to manage school holidays, food, and other festive expenses with greater confidence.

More Briefly News stories on grants

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za

Tags:
SASSA
Hot:
Emira d'spain Ilan tobianah Kwanele mthethwa Madison alworth Asmongold