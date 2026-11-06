Businessman Vusi Thembekwayo took to X on Thursday, 5 November 2026, to react to early Gauteng election results

Early statistics showed the DA leading in key Gauteng metros, putting ANC's Dada Morero's position in serious doubt

Vusi's post set social media alight, with netizens divided over what the results mean for Johannesburg

Vusi Thembekwayo reacts to the ANC's Dada Morero losing in the Johannesburg election results. Image: vusithembekwayo, cdedada

Source: Instagram

South African entrepreneur and motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo left little to the imagination when he reacted to the unfolding Gauteng local government election results on Thursday evening. His post on X summed up the mood of many South Africans watching the numbers roll in.

"Soooooo? Dada is not coming back? Wow! These results are WOW!" Thembekwayo wrote just after 11:30 PM on 5 November 2026, clearly stunned by what the early tallies were showing.

The post referenced CDE Dada Morero, the ANC's Mayor of Johannesburg, whose political future looked increasingly uncertain as the Democratic Alliance took the lead in several Gauteng metros, including Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane.

What the results showed

Early statistics pointed to a significant shift in voter sentiment across Gauteng, with the DA registering strong numbers in key metros that the ANC had previously held or contested. For Morero, who had been a prominent ANC figure in Johannesburg, the numbers suggested a difficult night ahead.

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Thembekwayo's reaction captured widespread shock at how dramatically the results were unfolding, particularly given the ANC's historical stronghold in urban Gauteng.

What social media said

Netizens flooded the replies section with their own takes on the results. Below are some of the reactions:

@MaNkosiKZN raised serious doubts about the numbers:

"Something does not add up here. The vote percentages in Joburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane are not changing irrespective of the votes in townships. Hhayi, it can't be. These figures look like a continuation of manufactured GNU at a local government level. It is a clear-cut, well-coordinated coalition/marriage arrangement between ANC and DA."

@sbudar007 kept it short and sharp:

"Idada aliyoduda edamini."

@dramadelinquent was blunter still:

"Such good news."

@ChiyaLuzuko posted a flashback video with laughing emojis, letting the footage do the talking.

@ChrisSentsomedi recalled Morero's past comments to residents:

"He told the community ba bua masepa."

@Nathi_Nice94 had perhaps the most pointed take:

"We never wanted that Jollof brother from the get-go. Politics gave us @CdeDada. This is his chance to go serve his brothers in Lagos."

ANC suffers shocking defeat

In more election results, Briefly News reported that South Africa's 2026 Local Government Elections produced 69 hung councils from the first 100 decided.

The ANC recorded its worst national performance since 1994, while ActionSA emerged as a surprise force in Gauteng's major metros.

Source: Briefly News