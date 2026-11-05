Springbok lock Ruan Nortje publicly backed Salmaan Moerat as the pair prepare to partner in the second row against Italy on Saturday

Moerat's inclusion in the Springbok squad has drawn criticism from supporters online despite backing from coach Rassie Erasmus

Nortje also warned the Springboks not to underestimate Italy in their Nations Championship opener, citing a difficult encounter last year

Springbok lock Ruan Nortje has come out in public support of Salmaan Moerat as the two prepare to share the second row when South Africa face Italy in the Nations Championship on Saturday.

Moerat is returning to the national setup after an extended period on the sidelines through injury, but his place in the squad has not been without controversy. Some supporters on social media have questioned whether the La Rochelle forward deserves his recall, despite coach Rassie Erasmus backing him.

Nortje and Moerat's Long-Standing Partnership

Nortje, who will wear the No 5 jersey against Italy, described his relationship with Moerat as one that stretches back to 2017, when the two played together through the same age-group structures and represented the Junior Springboks side.

He said playing alongside Moerat had always been an honour, adding that he had admired the 27-year-old even as a schoolboy watching him turn out for Paarl Boys' High.

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Nortje also praised the resilience Moerat had shown in repeatedly fighting his way back into Springbok contention despite suffering a series of significant injury setbacks.

Nortje added that he was glad to see his former Junior Springbok teammate back in the national environment and was looking forward to lining up beside him on Saturday.

Nortje Warns Against Italy Complacency

Beyond the question of personnel, Nortje urged the Springboks not to take their Nations Championship opener lightly. South Africa met Italy in Pretoria last year in a match that highlighted just how competitive the Azzurri can be, regardless of which players are selected.

Nortje was clear that the Springboks had not underestimated the Italians in that fixture, pointing out that it was their first game of the year. Even so, the experience served as a timely reminder of the intensity Italy bring to every contest.

He stressed that matching that intensity and remaining disciplined within their structures would be central to securing the result on Saturday.

The match in Pretoria, which kicks off at 13:40 SA time, is expected to place Moerat under significant scrutiny as he makes his return. With both Erasmus and Nortje publicly standing behind him, the lock now has the platform to address his doubters directly with a strong performance on the field.

Source: Briefly News