Another Springbok World Cup winner is heading home after reaching an agreement with his Japanese club

Toyota Verblitz have explained their decision to release the South African star before his contract expired

The loose forward has opened up about the family considerations behind his departure after five seasons in Japan

Pieter-Steph du Toit has secured an early release from Toyota Verblitz after 5 seasons in Japan. Image: David Rodgers

Source: Getty Images

Pieter-Steph du Toit is the latest Springbok star to leave Japanese rugby, with Toyota Verblitz agreeing to release him early from his contract. The 34-year-old will return to South Africa after five seasons with the Japanese club, following discussions between both parties. His departure was officially announced on Friday, 6 November 2026.

Toyota Verblitz explain Pieter-Steph du Toit's departure

In an official statement published on the club's website and on X, Toyota Verblitz confirmed that Du Toit was still under contract when the discussions took place.

"While Pieter-Steph du Toit was still under contract with the club, the player and Toyota Verblitz engaged in extensive discussions regarding his future. Following those discussions, and in accordance with his wishes, both parties mutually agreed to part ways," the club said.

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General manager Akitomo Goto also praised the Springbok's contribution, describing him as one of the world's finest rugby players. He credited Du Toit's professionalism, leadership and commitment for making a significant impact on the team.

See the club statement on X:

Du Toit explains family reasons behind Japan exit

Du Toit thanked the club and Japanese supporters for welcoming his family during his stay.

"I shared with the management that I did not want to be separated from my family and travel back and forth between Japan and South Africa during the upcoming season," he explained.

He added that the management understood his circumstances and agreed to release him before his contract expired.

Springbok exodus from Japan continues

Du Toit is part of a growing group of Springboks making their way back from Japan. Manie Libbok has already linked up with the Sharks, while Malcolm Marx and Kwagga Smith are set to join the Bulls.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner is expected to line up at blindside flanker when South Africa take on Italy in their Nations Championship clash in Turin on Saturday, 7 November.

Where Du Toit will continue his club career remains unknown, with no new team announced yet. His return has left a big question hanging over his next move, and supporters will be keen to discover which South African side secures his services.

Italy Name Depleted Squad for Springboks Clash in Turin

Briefly News previously reported that Italy had named their team for Saturday’s Nations Championship clash against the Springboks, with coach Gonzalo Quesada facing a major selection headache.

The Azzurri will be without 16 players for the encounter, including several key forwards. However, one experienced back is preparing for a special milestone when the teams meet in Turin.

Source: Briefly News