Andre Esterhuizen's wife, Mabea, shared a hospital video showing the injured Sharks captain smiling and giving supporters a thumbs-up

The Springbok centre suffered a right ankle injury during the Sharks' 36-21 URC victory over Cardiff on 23 October

Rugby fans and fellow sports personalities flooded the post with messages wishing the experienced centre a speedy recovery

Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen has given rugby supporters a glimpse into his recovery after suffering an ankle injury, with a video shared by his wife, Mabea, showing the Sharks captain in hospital.

Andre Esterhuizen Shares Hospital Recovery Update After Sharks Injury, Fans Rally Behind Springbok

Source: Getty Images

The footage captures the 32-year-old smiling, joking with the camera and giving a thumbs-up while wearing a hospital gown. His wife also joined him for a selfie as he began his recovery journey.

Mabea shared the reel with the caption:

"Thankful and on the road to recovery ❤️"

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The video begins with footage of Esterhuizen's injury during the Sharks' United Rugby Championship encounter against Cardiff Rugby in Wales on Friday, 23 October. It then cuts to the Springbok centre in his hospital bed before showing his swollen and bruised right ankle.

In another clip, Esterhuizen is seen leaving the hospital in a wheelchair, wearing a walking boot and using crutches. He also appeared to be in good spirits, with a young child sitting on his lap.

What happened to Andre Esterhuizen

Esterhuizen suffered the injury less than a minute into the Sharks' encounter against Cardiff after landing awkwardly on his right foot during an aerial contest. The centre received medical attention before being helped off the field and replaced by Jaco Williams.

Despite losing their captain early in the contest, the Durban-based franchise secured an impressive 36-21 victory.

The Sharks subsequently confirmed on 26 October that Esterhuizen had sustained a right ankle injury. He was among three players who returned to South Africa for scans and consultations with specialists to establish the severity of their respective injuries.

The injury also dealt a blow to Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus ahead of the November international fixtures.

On 28 October, SA Rugby confirmed that Esterhuizen had been ruled out of contention for the Springboks' Nations Championship campaign because of his injury. South Africa's November programme includes Tests against Italy, France and Ireland.

As seen in the post below on Instagram.

Fans send Andre Esterhuizen messages of support

The hospital footage prompted an outpouring of support, with several rugby fans taking to the comments section to wish the centre well. Some supporters focused on his positive attitude despite the painful-looking injury, while others offered prayers for his recovery.

Here are some of the reactions:

@homeandawayrugby:

"Speedy recovery brother 🫂❤️"

@cobble2474:

"Praying for a complete and swift recovery."

@judyvigliotti:

"Praying that your recovery leads to greater strength!"

@seannorris76:

"May The Lord give you a speedy supernatural recovery as only He can. 🙏🏼"

@reallyineedaname:

"Always great to see you smiling and in good spirits! Slow and steady recovery ❤️‍🩹, come back stronger 👏"

Source: Briefly News