ANC stalwart Bathabile Dlamini was confronted and chased away by angry MKP members in Sobantu, Pietermaritzburg

The clash erupted outside a vote-counting venue following the ANC's victory in Ward 35 during the 2026 Local Government Elections

The ANC took the dispute to court after IEC officials noted the party had initially signed off on the results slip

ANC Stalwart Bathabile Dlamini was chased away by angry MKP members. Images: Marco Longari and Thapelo Maphakela

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL - ANC stalwart Bathabile Dlamini found herself at the centre of a tense confrontation in Sobantu, Pietermaritzburg, after uMkhonto weSizwe Party members chased her away following the ANC's victory in Ward 35 during the 2026 Local Government Elections.

The incident took place outside a hall where supporters from both parties had gathered as vote counting wrapped up. MKP members grew visibly agitated over the Ward 35 outcome, and the situation quickly turned hostile when they confronted Dlamini, the former ANC Women's League president, outside the venue. A video of the standoff has since circulated widely online.

What made the confrontation more complicated was the question of who signed what. IEC officials in uMgungundlovu indicated that the ANC had initially signed off on the results slip before later disputing the outcome, raising questions about why objections were only raised after the final count was announced.

ANC takes Ward 35 dispute to court

The ANC escalated the matter by taking the IEC to court over the Ward 35 results. IEC uMgungundlovu district manager Khulekani Mdadane confirmed that the commission received court papers, adding that the legal action meant the IEC could no longer conduct its own internal investigation since the matter was now before the courts.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

MKP regional elections task team convenor Jabulani Radebe was blunt in his criticism, arguing that the ANC only raised concerns once it became clear the ward had slipped from its grasp. He said ANC agents had not flagged any issues during the voting process itself.

The confrontation reflects the broader political battle playing out in KwaZulu-Natal, where the MK Party has made notable gains in areas that the ANC has long considered strongholds, including parts of Pietermaritzburg.

See video posted on X here:

Mzansi reacts to the viral video

South Africans on social media had plenty to say about the footage:

@LilaSonga wrote:

"Looking forward to seeing this happening to minister 'Miss Squeeze them'"

@Sunflowerreal said:

"Politics are a messy business yhooh"

@AdamH16204179 commented:

"South Africans are really gatvol of the comrades. Finally, SA is awake! ⚡️🔆🎯"

@TheMxolisi added:

"I pray for days like these for Kubayi, Ntshavheni and Khusela"

@hlabane_g questioned:

"Bathabile drove all the way let me say from Imbali to Sobantu to do what?"

MKP delivers blow to the ANC in Mandeni

Previously, Briefly News reported that the MK Party won another seat on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, in the Mandeni Local Municipality, snatching the KZN municipality from the ANC. According to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the party garnered an impressive 61% of the votes cast in Ward 17 (Mathonsi), which is situated in the iLembe district.

Source: Briefly News