The MK Party has clinched another victory in a by-election in Mandeni held on 26 November 2025

This is the party's third by-election win this year as it continues to tighten its grip on KZN

The MK Party dealt a significant blow to the once-dominant African National Congress (ANC) by claiming an outright majority in the Mandeni Local Municipality by-election

KWAZULU NATAL-The MK Party won another seat on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, in the Mandeni Local Municipality, snatching the KZN municipality from the ANC.

According to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the party garnered an impressive 61% of the votes cast in Ward 17 (Mathonsi), which is situated in the iLembe district.

The party mobilized strong support for its candidate, Siphelele Mkhwanazi, who was elected as the new councillor.

iLembe MK Party election manager, Councillor Gadaffi, congratulated the party, saying,

"This victory is a clear reflection of the community's trust, confidence and belief in progressive leadership."

The MK Party continues to impress in the KZN by-elections

The MK Party continues to perform well in KZN by-elections, having won 3 out of 3 by-elections in the iLembe district this year. The party emerged victorious in the previous by-elections held in May 2025 in Ward 18. The MK Party candidate Lindani Xhakaza emerged victorious after securing 42% of the vote. The IFP came second with 30% of the votes, while the ANC fell to third place, highlighting a dramatic decline in its support.

Previously, IOL reported that the MK Party toppled the ANC in Ward 28 of the KwaDukuza Municipality in April 2025. The MK Party won a decisive 62% of the total vote, securing another seat in the local municipality's council. Winning MK Party ward candidate Vishnugopal 'Doeshiee' Govender proved he was still popular among residents even after defecting from the ANC. He later alleged that the ANC attempted to prevent him from becoming a candidate in the highly contested by-election.

Supporters of the MK Party took to social media to congratulate the party on its win

@Maqabaqaba commented:

"Congratulations to the MKP. People are tired of the 2 old parties"

@MrG75666868 said:

"Not deterred, the movement of OR will stay the cause to gain its mettle from the masses , we are a resilient movement! renewal or death..."

@XFactor079 stated:

"Last year we took ward 18 in the same area."

@XFactor079 announced:

"MK gains 61%"

@stalin__GP remarked:

"Mk will surprise many, people are MK in KZN"

MK Party claimed ANC interference ahead of the KwaDukuza by-election

In previous related by-election coverage, Briefly News reported that the MK Party ward councillor in KwaDukuza said suspended former Minister of Police, Senzo Mnchunu, tried to have him arrested. MKP councillor Doeshiee Govender alleged that Mchunu tried to have him arrested to have him removed from the ballot before the highly contested by-election in April.

This information came after General Mkhwanazi testified to the Madlanga Commission on Friday, 19 September 2025, that Mchunu allegedly used the police to interfere in the by-election.

