Damian Willemse was linked to a home in Gardens, Cape Town, in a 2023 Men's Health South Africa profile

The Springboks star was photographed in a gunmetal Audi TT he said he had dreamed of owning since childhood

Beyond rugby, Willemse financially supports a feeding scheme run by his mother in his hometown of Strand

Damian Willemse is one of the most recognisable faces in South African rugby, representing both the Springboks and the Stormers.

Away from the field, his lifestyle reflects his Western Cape roots, a commitment to fitness, and a close connection to the community he grew up in.

Willemse's Home in Cape Town

The clearest public indication of where Willemse lives came from a September 2023 profile published by Men's Health South Africa. The feature noted that he enjoyed taking in the scenery from his residence in Gardens, Cape Town, particularly when he wanted to unwind. Whether he still occupies that property in 2026, or whether he owns rather than rents it, has not been confirmed publicly.

His ties to the Western Cape run deep. He grew up in Strand and attended Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch before his professional rugby commitments drew him to Cape Town.

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The same Men's Health profile documented Willemse's ownership of a gun-metal Audi TT, fitted with a 228-horsepower four-cylinder engine. He described the vehicle as something he had pictured himself driving long before he could afford it, a purchase made more meaningful given his modest upbringing in Strand. No reliable public record confirms whether this remains his current car or whether he has since added to his collection.

Outside of team training, Willemse maintained a fitness routine and spent time surfing along the Cape Town coastline. The profile noted he went surfing with fellow rugby player Seabelo Senatla. He has also spoken openly about an interest in fashion, citing Adidas tracksuits, button-up shirts and rugby jerseys as staples of his wardrobe.

Community Ties and Giving Back

A notable aspect of Willemse's lifestyle is the financial support he provides to a feeding scheme operated by his mother, Charlotte, in Strand.

A 2023 Daily Maverick report detailed how she prepares meals for community members there, with Damian serving as the initiative's primary financial backer. He has also contributed to environmental projects, including tree-planting drives in disadvantaged Western Cape communities.

At the time of the Men's Health interview, he was pursuing a commerce degree through Milpark Education, balancing academic study alongside his professional rugby career.

Source: Briefly News