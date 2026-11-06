Springboks captain Siya Kolisi revealed what he plans to do once his playing days are over

Kolisi shared what changed his perspective on coaching after watching a Springboks match from the coaches' box

The 35-year-old still has one major goal left to chase before he hangs up his boots

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has ruled out a future in coaching, stating plainly that he would be unable to take on the role once his playing career comes to an end.

Siya Kolisi Rules Out Coaching Career After Retiring From Rugby

Source: Getty Images

According to Ruck, Kolisi made the admission during a From Zwide to World Champion interview with head coach Rassie Erasmus for Smash Sports earlier this year.

"I will not be able to coach. No way," he said, as reported by Planet Rugby.

"I would be a manager maybe… I wouldn't be able to coach."

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Coaches' Box Experience Changed Kolisi's Mind

The 35-year-old explained that watching a Springboks match against Argentina from the coaches' box gave him a completely different perspective on the pressure Erasmus and his staff face on match day. The experience was significant enough that Kolisi left at half-time, underscoring just how uncomfortable he found the vantage point.

While he has closed the door on coaching, Kolisi has not ruled out a management role within the game. Beyond rugby structures, he has previously spoken about his plans to continue working with his foundation and to pursue business opportunities after retirement.

Watch the interview in the clip below on YouTube.

Third World Cup still the priority

Kolisi also acknowledged that retirement is beginning to enter his thinking, though he remains committed to playing for as long as his body allows him to compete at elite level. His most immediate target is the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Having captained South Africa to back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2023, Kolisi stands on the brink of history. A third World Cup triumph would make him the first men's captain to lift the trophy three consecutive times.

No retirement date has been confirmed. Kolisi has also recently returned to the Stormers, with the Cape Town-based franchise confirming his homecoming earlier this year, adding another chapter to a career that has already produced some of South African rugby's most celebrated moments.

Siya Kolisi’s Amsterdam moment

Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi shared an Amsterdam picture with music heavyweights Black Coffee and Oskido, captioning it “Grootmans”

South Africans praised the trio, with one fan describing the picture as “so expensive”

Source: Briefly News