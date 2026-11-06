Former Ulster, Ireland and British & Irish Lions player David Hewitt has died aged 87

Hewitt was the leading points scorer on the Lions' 1959 tour of Australia and New Zealand

The former centre also represented Queen's, Instonians and the Barbarians during his distinguished rugby career

Former Ulster Rugby player David Hewitt has died, prompting tributes to a distinguished career that saw him represent Ireland, the British & Irish Lions and the Barbarians.

Former Ulster, Ireland and British & Irish Lions Star David Hewitt Dies

Source: Twitter

Ulster Rugby confirmed his passing in a statement shared on Friday, November 6, 2026, expressing its sadness and extending condolences to his family, friends and everyone who knew him.

"Everyone at Ulster Rugby is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Ulster player David Hewitt," the province said.

The statement also acknowledged his contribution to the game, highlighting his appearances for Instonians, Queen's University, Ireland, the British & Irish Lions and the Barbarians.

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Hewitt was 87. He was born in Belfast on September 9, 1939, and became one of the notable rugby talents to emerge from Northern Ireland during the amateur era.

David Hewitt's remarkable British & Irish Lions career

Hewitt made his Ireland debut against Australia in January 1958, aged just 18, having progressed through school and university rugby.

His performances earned him selection for the British & Irish Lions' 1959 tour of Australia and New Zealand. He was the youngest member of the touring squad.

The centre made a significant impression during the campaign, finishing as the tour's leading points scorer with 112 points and 13 tries.

His contribution helped the Lions secure a series victory in Australia before they suffered a 3-1 series defeat against New Zealand.

Hewitt returned to the Lions setup for their 1962 tour of South Africa. However, hamstring injuries restricted him to seven appearances during the campaign. He also represented Ireland between 1958 and 1965, earning 18 international caps.

His rugby career extended beyond international and provincial representation, with appearances for Queen's University RFC, Instonians, North of Ireland and the Barbarians.

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David Hewitt built a legacy beyond rugby

Hewitt's influence extended beyond his achievements on the rugby field. Born into a family with strong rugby connections, he followed in the footsteps of his father, two uncles and two brothers, who also earned international honours for Ireland. He attended the Royal Belfast Academical Institution, where he captained the school team to the Schools' Cup title in 1957.

He subsequently studied law at Queen's University Belfast and went on to establish himself as a solicitor in Belfast.

Hewitt eventually stepped away from international rugby at the age of 26 to concentrate on his legal career.

He was also involved in public service, serving on Northern Ireland's Parades Commission during the late 1990s, before leaving the position in 2000.

His contribution to Irish rugby was later recognised with his induction into the Irish Rugby Writers' Hall of Fame.

His passing marks the loss of a former international whose career spanned Ulster rugby, the Ireland national team and two British & Irish Lions tours. Ulster Rugby concluded its tribute by extending its heartfelt condolences to Hewitt's family, friends and all those who knew him.

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Source: Briefly News