The South African Weather Service issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms affecting Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

SAWS warned that storms could bring heavy downpours, hail and damaging winds, with the risk of localised flooding

Motorists and pedestrians in affected provinces were urged to exercise caution as severe weather was expected from early evening

The weather is expected to bring heavy rainfall. Image: iiievgeniy

Source: Getty Images

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has put several provinces on alert, issuing a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms expected to sweep across parts of the country.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are among the areas most at risk. The storms are forecast to bring heavy rainfall, hailstones and strong winds, with SAWS also warning of the possibility of localised flooding.

Both motorists and pedestrians have been urged to stay cautious, as the conditions could make travel dangerous and threaten public safety across affected regions.

Hailstorms expected to hit. Image: Rosmarie Wirz

Source: Getty Images

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Storms to hit from early evening

According to reports by EWN, SAWS spokesperson Lehlohonolo Thobela confirmed that the severe weather was expected to develop from early evening. Thobela said:

"We're still expecting isolated to scattered thunderstorms over the central and eastern parts of the country. This would include the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, as well as into Mpumalanga, Gauteng and the eastern parts of the North West."

He added that a yellow level 2 warning had been issued for severe thunderstorms across the central interior and western parts of the country, while most of the Northern Cape faced the threat of damaging conditions as well.

Cape Town to see cooler, wet conditions

While the inland provinces brace for thunderstorms, Cape Town is set for a different kind of disruption. The city faces cooler temperatures, showers and strong winds as the weather system moves through the region.

Residents across all affected provinces are advised to monitor updates from SAWS closely and avoid unnecessary travel during peak storm hours.

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Source: Briefly News