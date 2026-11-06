Oswin Appollis has not enjoyed the same starting role he had during his impressive debut season at Orlando Pirates

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has addressed growing questions about the midfielder's reduced minutes

The Pirates coach has explained what the club hopes to achieve by carefully managing the Bafana Bafana star

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained why Oswin Appollis has been receiving fewer minutes this season. Image: orlandopirates

Source: Facebook

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained why Oswin Appollis has been receiving less playing time this season, despite being one of the club's most important players. The Moroccan coach insists the decision is not a reflection of the midfielder's ability but rather an attempt to protect him from exhaustion.

Appollis enjoyed an outstanding debut campaign after joining the Buccaneers from Polokwane City in July 2025. He was subsequently named Betway Premiership Midfielder of the Season after helping Pirates secure the league title.

However, his involvement has been noticeably different this season. The attacker has completed 90 minutes on only two occasions, prompting questions about his reduced role.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final against Sekhukhune United on 7 November 2026, Ouaddou addressed the situation.

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Abdeslam Ouaddou explains Oswin Appollis' reduced game time

According to SABC Sport, Ouaddou believes Appollis needs careful management after an exceptionally demanding period.

"Appollis is a masterclass. Appollis is one of our best players. Appollis is one of the best players in South Africa, he's full of quality but we don't have to forget, he's a human, he's not a robot," the coach said.

He explained that the move from Polokwane City to Pirates brought significant changes for the player, who subsequently continued to represent his country.

World Cup involvement added to Appollis' workload

Ouaddou pointed out that Appollis barely had an opportunity to recover after his first season with the Soweto giants.

"He gave everything for his country, so he's a guy who's not cheating, so we can understand one moment that sometimes a player can maybe have this fatigue," he added.

The coach also drew comparisons with his own playing career, during which he represented Morocco while competing in European club football, including with Fulham.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has addressed questions surrounding Oswin Appollis' reduced playing time. Image: orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

Pirates coach promises Oswin Appollis will return

Ouaddou believes giving the midfielder sufficient recovery time will benefit the team in the coming weeks.

His explanation suggests that Pirates are prioritising Appollis' long-term contribution rather than risking burnout by overplaying him.

For supporters, the coach's comments offer clarity on the situation. Appollis remains highly valued, with Pirates hoping to have him at his best as their demanding campaign continues.

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns eye Durban City midfielder

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns were monitoring Durban City midfielder Tylo Sanger ahead of a potential transfer battle.

The 22-year-old has impressed since joining the KwaZulu-Natal outfit, attracting attention from several clubs. His agent has acknowledged the growing interest but believes the youngster must focus on something important before taking the next step in his career.

Source: Briefly News