Limpopo police recorded around 33 election-related incidents across the province during special and national voting days

Offences ranged from Electoral Act contraventions and fraud to assault and pointing of a firearm

Among the violations, several individuals were arrested for photographing their marked ballot papers and posting the images on social media

Police in Limpopo made election-related arrests. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

LIMPOPO — Limpopo police arrested twenty individuals for election-related offences recorded throughout the voting period of the 2026 Local Government Elections. The operations took place over three days, covering special voting on Monday and Tuesday as well as national voting on Wednesday.

According to eNCA, provincial authorities reported roughly 33 election-related incidents across Limpopo. These reported cases included alleged breaches of the Electoral Act 73 of 1998, fraud, common assault, malicious damage to property, and pointing of a firearm.

What the law says about electoral breaches

A key portion of the Electoral Act breaches involved people taking photographs of marked ballot papers and uploading them to social media channels. In Phalaborwa, law enforcement apprehended a man after he photographed his completed ballot paper. Similar cases emerged nationwide, where police took 59 suspects into custody, with KwaZulu-Natal recording the highest number of election-related offences.

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Police leadership stressed that photographing marked ballots violates electoral legislation. Officials stated that such actions breach voting privacy standards and harm the overall integrity of the electoral process.

Police management acknowledged officers and partner agencies for maintaining security during the electoral proceedings. A number of the suspects have started making initial appearances in local magistrates' courts across the province.

View SAPS's post about the arrests on X:

SAPS officer removed over party-branded vehicle

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a KwaZulu-Natal police sergeant who was removed from election duty after arriving at a voting station in a vehicle displaying political party branding.

The incident prompted a formal investigation, while other election-day events included the arrest of a visibly intoxicated suspect and injuries to three K9 officers after their vehicle struck cattle.

Source: Briefly News