Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz outlined the club's approach to the January transfer window amid ongoing squad concerns

Da Cruz identified specific positional weaknesses in the squad that the club hopes to address with experienced recruits

The European coach explained what type of player Chiefs is targeting and why the club is not rushing into any deals

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz has outlined the club's cautious approach to the upcoming January transfer window, signalling that quality and purpose will guide any new additions rather than a desire to simply bolster squad numbers.

Speaking ahead of the mid-season recruitment period, da Cruz confirmed that Chiefs are actively identifying reinforcements to complement the talent already in the squad. The club recently secured the services of experienced winger Elias Mokwana, and the head coach indicated that further arrivals are being considered.

Da Cruz sets out transfer priorities

Da Cruz was clear that Chiefs would not pursue signings for the sake of it.

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"We have time, because we still have two months of competitions before January. As a club, we don't want to recruit just to recruit; we're looking for players to add value to the squad, it's very important," he said.

The coach also pointed to a specific gap in the current group, noting that certain positions lack the experience necessary to guide younger members of the squad through their development.

"We know that in some positions we have a lack of experience and we need experienced players to help our talented players to grow, to develop, being with them every day in training and in the games," da Cruz added.

Experience seen as key to player development

The comments suggest that Chiefs' recruitment strategy for January will centre on seasoned professionals who can serve a mentoring function within the dressing room, rather than raw talent alone. Da Cruz's remarks indicate the coaching staff view day-to-day training exposure alongside experienced players as a critical factor in raising the ceiling of the club's younger performers.

With two months of competitive fixtures still to play before the window opens, the club has time to assess its needs further before committing to specific targets. Da Cruz's measured tone signals that Chiefs will resist pressure to act hastily, prioritising fit and function over volume in the January market.

Source: Briefly News