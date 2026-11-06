A South African finance influencer known as kurry.bad ranked eight popular credit cards in a viral Instagram reel posted on 5 November 2026

The FNB Aspire and Capitec Credit Card both landed at the top of his tier list, while Discovery Bank Gold ranked near the bottom

South Africans flooded the comments with their own opinions on which cards deserved a higher or lower spot on the list

SA man ranked Mzansi's credit cards. Image: @kurry.bad

Source: Instagram

A South African finance influencer has sparked a lively debate online after ranking eight of the country's most popular credit cards from best to worst. The Instagram reel, posted by @kurry.bad on 5 November 2026, used a tier list format, placing each card into a category ranging from S-tier (the best) down to lower rankings based on rewards, fees, and overall value.

Which cards came out on top?

Two cards shared the coveted S-tier spot: the Capitec Credit Card and the FNB Aspire Credit Card. Kurry.bad highlighted Capitec's 1% cashback, affordable monthly fees, and solid international spending benefits. FNB Aspire earned its place for the eBucks rewards system, fuel savings, and shopping discounts, though he noted that cardholders need to actively engage with the eBucks system to get the most out of it.

The Nedbank Platinum, Nedbank Amex Platinum, and Absa Premium Credit Card all landed in A-tier. The Nedbank cards impressed with travel perks and airport lounge access, but both carry higher income requirements and fees. The Absa Premium card offers a strong rewards system, though its best benefits depend on qualifying purchases and participating partners.

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Which cards fell to the bottom?

Standard Bank World Citizen and the Nedbank SAA Voyager Premium both landed in B-tier. According to Kurry, the World Citizen card has strong travel insurance and lifestyle benefits, but the high income and spending requirements limit its appeal to most South Africans. The SAA Voyager card, meanwhile, works well for frequent SAA flyers but offers little value outside of that niche.

Discovery Bank Gold drew the most commentary, landing in C-tier. Kurry.bad explained that the card's rewards are tied heavily to active participation in the Vitality ecosystem, making it average for anyone who does not engage with that programme regularly. He also added:

"Remember: The best credit card isn’t necessarily the one with the most benefits. It’s the one that gives you the most value based on your spending habits."

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the rankings

South Africans were quick to share their own views in the comments on the page:

@cammyrsa said:

"Are we using the same FNB? 😭 I have their Premier credit card and the Standard Bank Professionals Credit Card and I prefer Standard Bank"

@shaaista_mohideen wrote:

"You need to do more research on Discovery brother 😂 Vitality and the bank is two different products"

@zane_ackermann commented:

"Investec platinum is better"

@hyrumwainwright asked:

"What about FNB Private Wealth?"

@sibusisomakhuvele_ joked:

"Discovery just wants you not to die early 😂 so you can keep on spending"

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Source: Briefly News