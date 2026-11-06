Basetsana Kumalo was just 16 and freshly crowned Miss Soweto when she first crossed paths with Romeo in 1990

The couple only began dating in 1997 after Romeo persistently asked her out, and they wed on 9 December 2000

Their fairytale love story, including an open battle with fertility struggles, has sparked a lively debate online

Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo celebrated more than 25 years of marriage, reflecting on a relationship that began long before their wedding. Image: Basetsana Kumalo

Source: Facebook

A post celebrating Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo's love story has set social media alight, with netizens digging into the couple's history and raising some interesting questions along the way.

The viral post, shared by the page Ziyakhala, recounts how Basetsana first laid eyes on Romeo back in 1990, when she was just 16 years old and had recently been crowned Miss Soweto. Born in Soweto, she went on to claim the Miss South Africa crown in 1994 and became a household name through her long-running association with Top Billing. Now 52, she has expanded her legacy well beyond television into the world of business.

Romeo kept asking until she said yes

Despite meeting as teenagers, the two did not immediately become an item. It took seven years before romance officially blossomed, with Basetsana having spoken publicly about how Romeo persistently pursued her until she finally agreed to date him in 1997. Their relationship culminated in a lavish wedding on 9 December 2000, with none other than Nelson Mandela counted among the guests.

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The road to building a family was not without its heartache. Basetsana has been candid over the years about the struggles she and Romeo faced with fertility. Today, however, the couple share three children: Nkosinathi, Shaka and Bontle. In December 2025, they quietly marked a significant milestone: 25 years of marriage.

Dingaan Thobela's name surfaces in the comments

While the post was clearly a celebration of the Kumalos' enduring bond, it also stirred up debate in the comments section, where many users raised questions about Basetsana's romantic history before Romeo entered the picture.

Rendani Mudanalwo Nkosi attempted to clear the air, writing:

"For the slow learners at the back. She first saw Romeo or met Romeo in 1990 when she was. She dated Romeo 7 years later, that is, in 1997. Then, bringing Mr Thobela, she dated him just before being crowned Miss S.A. It could be in 1992/3. But it was not relevant here because they were talking about her and Romeo; see why they also didn't bring Romeo's Exs? Now, class, I want you to focus on developing your comprehension skills."

Maseipati Tsotsotso asked:

"Haai, she was dating Dingaan Thobela before Romeo, mos?"

Maneli Jola pushed back on the original post's framing, saying:

"She dated Romeo after winning Miss SA, and she was not 16 years old."

Molelekeng Wa Motiki Lerata added:

"Haibo she first vat en sit with Dingaan Thobela long time, then when Dingaan was no longer a celebrity she left him hau."

Larry Maphisa Mlambo was equally puzzled:

"So if she met Romeo at 16, when did she date Dingaan Thobela?"

Joel Gumede went a step further with a creative twist:

"Hhhm now that you guys mention wasn't it baby Jake Matlala 1st. Then they had a son called Kat, then Romeo met Juliet Kwanyiwa from there onwards?"

Basetsana Kumalo shared pics of her vacation

Basetsana Kumalo gave her followers a peek into her family's European summer holiday through a series of posts on social media.

The businesswoman and her family visited several stunning destinations, including Santorini, Montenegro, Kusadasi and Rhodes.

Source: Briefly News