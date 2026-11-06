Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane spoke publicly about the ANC's performance following the 2026 Local Government Elections

Mabuyane pointed to the party's failure to hold its provincial conference in April as a significant factor behind the electoral setback

The ANC chairperson also cited ill-discipline within the organisation and unresolved community issues among the contributing factors

Oscar Mabuyane admitted that the ANC did not do well in the Eastern Cape. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — Eastern Cape Premier and ANC provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane publicly acknowledged that the party fell short of expectations in the 2026 Local Government Elections, attributing the results to a combination of internal failures and external pressures.

Mabuyane spoke to SABC News at the Gompo City Results Operations Centre on 6 November 2026, addressing journalists against the backdrop of a live election results ticker showing vote percentages across various municipalities.

Provincial Conference absence key factor

Mabuyane identified the ANC's failure to hold its Eastern Cape provincial conference in April as a central reason for the party's weakened position.

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"If we went to our conference, it would not be where we are now," he said.

He suggested that a functioning conference structure would have created a stronger operational environment ahead of the elections.

He also pointed to what he described as "ill discipline" within the organisation as a contributing factor, framing it as part of the party's broader renewal agenda ahead of the 2029 national elections.

Foreign nationals, third-force activity cited

Beyond internal problems, Mabuyane raised concerns about external dynamics, including what he characterised as third-force activity in the province aimed at weakening the ANC. He specifically referenced tensions in the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipality as an example.

He also acknowledged that the issue of foreign nationals, which emerged prominently during the campaign period, contributed to public dissatisfaction.

"The ongoing problem of foreign nationals that probably came up very early or very late has contributed in a way to the match-on-match issues, keeping our people not happy," he said.

ANC commits to internal reform

Despite the setbacks, Mabuyane struck a measured tone, saying the party accepts and is "humbled" by the outcome. He praised law enforcement agencies for helping maintain conditions for free and fair elections.

"We know exactly what to do, but we've got to actually get our house in order as the ANC," he said. He added that the Eastern Cape remained a province where the party could perform better once internal challenges were resolved.

Watch Mabuyane address the media at the Gompo City ROC:

Ramaphosa issues warning to ANC councillors and mayors

In a related article, Briefly News reported on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s warning that ANC councillors and mayors who fail to serve communities or misuse public funds will be removed. He said the party wants accountable, capable, and ethical leaders in local government.

The warning came at an ANC rally ahead of elections, but many South Africans questioned why action had not been taken sooner. Some challenged Ramaphosa to address underperformance within his own leadership.

Source: Briefly News