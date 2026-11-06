A social media commentator flagged that a single EFF vote was recorded in Orania during the 5 November local government elections

The lone EFF vote in the Afrikaner enclave mirrors exactly what happened in the 2024 elections, and nobody has been identified

South Africans online erupted with humour and theories over who cast the mystery ballot in the controversial town

One EFF vote in Orania. Again. South Africa collectively lost its mind. A Facebook video posted by content creator CoolStoryBru on 5 November sent social media into a frenzy after he discovered that a single vote had been cast for the Economic Freedom Fighters in Orania during the local government elections. The Northern Cape town is a predominantly Afrikaner enclave, making the solitary EFF vote a talking point nobody could ignore.

CoolStoryBru shows Orania's EFF lone vote. Image: @coolstorybru / TikTok / Orania / Facebook

Source: TikTok

The creator delivered his commentary with barely contained disbelief. He told viewers he had checked the official election results website himself before making the video.

What made the moment even more extraordinary was that this was not the first time. An identical situation played out during the 2024 elections, when a single EFF vote was recorded in the same town. On that occasion, Orania's leadership suggested the vote may have come from someone outside the town who used the local voting station, though they acknowledged it was only a theory.

No one has been identified in either instance. The lone voter could be a resident casting a quiet protest vote, someone treating it as a prank, or a farm worker from a surrounding property who voted at Orania's station. The town is not a closed or walled settlement, which means outsiders can and do use its voting infrastructure. CoolStoryBru shared a screenshot of the single vote. Watch the video that sparked the debate below:

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Mzansi Reacts to Orania's Secret EFF Voter

Whether it is a protest, a prank, or simply a farm worker exercising their democratic right, the mystery EFF voter in Orania has once again proven that in South African elections, even a single ballot can break the internet. South Africans were quick to weigh in on Facebook with their takes:

Kutlwano Kay Mohlobodi said:

"They're probably looking for him 😂"

Nadia van Rooyen wrote:

"It's to test if votes are being counted"

Walter Riser Da'Reezy commented:

"Lol but why are they even voting 🤣 when they already know VF Plus will win"

Lindokuhle Lindo Kweyama added:

"I thought they were an independent state; they have their own currency"

Cassien Enslin offered a possible explanation:

"No, he is not from Orania. It is from one of the surrounding farm workers who voted there. Orania is not a walled city 😉"

Other Briefly News stories on the 2026 local government election

Popular political commentator Cool Story Bru went viral with his post-election analysis, examining preliminary results that show the ANC's support dropping toward roughly 31% nationally as vote counting neared completion.

ActionSA Limpopo lodged a formal complaint with the IEC demanding an urgent investigation and potential re-run after 215 extra, unaccounted-for ballots were discovered at MP Malatjie Primary School in Polokwane’s Ward 12.

Outspoken poet and cultural critic Ntsiki Mazwai became the target of viral memes on X after preliminary Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) data surfaced showing her endorsed political vehicle, the Land Party, failing to secure meaningful traction.

Source: Briefly News