A Cape Town e-hailing driver named Gavin and his passenger Zahra called into Kfm Mornings together and entered a live pop quiz on 5 November 2026

Gavin had been struggling with the financial pressure of steep petrol prices and was close to quitting driving entirely before Zahra stepped in

Touched listeners also donated tanks of fuel to Gavin after hearing his story on air

An e-hailing driver considering giving up his car because of fuel costs had his prayer answered during a trip to town. Image: @zahra.mp4

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town Uber driver broke down in tears after his morning passenger helped change his life. On 5 November 2026, Gavin was behind the wheel when his passenger Zahra suggested they call into Kfm Mornings together. What followed left the whole city talking. The two called in live and took on the station's pop quiz, walking away with R20,000 between them. For Gavin, the win could not have come at a better time.

Petrol prices push driver to breaking point

Before the quiz even began, Gavin opened up about the toll that rising fuel costs had taken on him. He admitted that financial pressure had pushed him close to giving up driving altogether. His honesty struck a nerve with listeners, and the outpouring of support did not stop at the cash prize. Touched by his story, several listeners also donated tanks of fuel to him after the broadcast.

Zahra, who filmed the moment and posted it to her TikTok account @zahra.mp4, described the ride as an answered prayer. The clip quickly spread across the platform, with viewers moved by Gavin's raw emotion and the unexpected bond between driver and passenger.

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Watch Gavin and Zahra's winning Kfm call in the TikTok video here.

The heartwarming on-air triumph also inspired listeners to chip in and sponsor fuel for the grateful driver. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Mzansi celebrates Gavin's well-deserved win

For many viewers, the ride felt like more than a lucky coincidence. Zahra's decision to include her driver in the moment, rather than call in alone, is what made the story resonate so deeply across the country. South Africans in the comments section flooded the post with love and disbelief:

@robyn.mentor shared:

"This is my feel-good video! Love how he said, 'Thank you, Lord' 🙏🏽❤️."

@ilona.x said:

"Not him winning the Suzuki pop quiz in an actual Suzuki. I think there should be a category for that 😂💅🏽💅🏽🌟💫."

@vaan commented:

"This guy has awesome energy. He was my Uber driver from an interview home, and his soul was pure. We spoke about all the hardships life has thrown at not only me but him as well, but he still never gave up. Surprised to see him still driving Uber; he deserves all this."

@Akira noted:

"I was listening to the radio when this happened!! It was well deserved 🙌 literal example of speaking good things into your life!! R20k was won before even starting the quiz 🤩"

@Zee wrote:

"Uncle Gavin! I'm so happy for him; he just got married recently too 🥰❤️."

@Missy added:

"OMG, you recorded! I was screaming in my car, listening while driving. Geez, this was easy and so good. Well done. Did he give you a free ride?"

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Source: Briefly News