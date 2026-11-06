Chantelle Gribble was struck by a grey Chery Tiggo while standing in a voter queue with her husband and young child in Craigavon

The driver fled the scene after running over Gribble's leg, and police have since opened a case of reckless and negligent driving

Gribble was hospitalised with a leg fracture but left the ward and made her way back to the polling station to vote

A Johannesburg woman braved accident injuries to vote. Image: Ilaria Finizio/AFP

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — A woman was injured in a hit-and-run incident while queueing to vote in Craigavon, Johannesburg, on election day on 4 November 2026, but returned to the polling station on crutches to cast her ballot after being discharged from hospital.

According to News24, Chantelle Gribble was standing in a voter queue outside Crawford Pre-Preparatory on Poplar Avenue at approximately 07:00 when a grey Chery Tiggo drove close to the line and ran over her leg. She was queueing alongside her husband and their 15-month-old son at the time, with voters occupying the road due to congestion at the site.

Hit-and-run driver flees the scene

Bystanders attempted to intercept the vehicle after the incident, but the driver did not stop and left the scene. An ambulance transported Gribble to hospital, where she was treated for a leg fracture and skin damage before being discharged.

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Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Isaac Mudau confirmed that a case of reckless and negligent driving had been opened at the Douglasdale police station. No arrests had been made at the time of reporting, and investigations remain ongoing.

Gribble votes despite her injuries

After her discharge, Gribble returned to the voting station on crutches to exercise her democratic right. Ward 115 councillor Mark van der Merwe commended her resolve, praising her determination to fulfil her civic duty despite the painful ordeal. Gribble also took to social media to thank community members who came to the aid of her family during and after the incident.

View a video of Gribble speaking after her accident on Facebook:

Buffalo City mayor blocked from skipping line

In a related article, Briefly News reported on voters at a Gonubie polling station who refused to let Buffalo City Metro’s mayor bypass the queue during the local government elections.

An IEC official asked the crowd whether the mayor could go ahead, but residents stood firm. Their response drew praise online, with many saying elected leaders should wait their turn like everyone else.

Source: Briefly News