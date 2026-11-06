Sharks rugby player Meno Barnard married Anais Terblanche at Loch Lynne Wine Estate in Durbanville

Top Billing shared pictures from the couple's special day, congratulating the newlyweds

Barnard has progressed through the Sharks' junior structures into senior rugby

Sharks rugby player Meno Barnard has added a special milestone to his life away from the field after marrying his partner, Anais Terblanche.

Sharks rugby player Meno Barnard married Anais Terblanche at Loch Lynne Wine Estate in Durbanville. Image:@meno_barnard

Source: Instagram

The couple tied the knot at Loch Lynne Wine Estate in Durbanville, with their wedding receiving a special feature on popular South African lifestyle television programme Top Billing.

In a post shared on Thursday, 5 November 2026, Top Billing gave viewers a glimpse of the celebration and congratulated the newlyweds.

"I played an Ace and won a Queen!" the programme captioned its post, accompanying the words with a heart emoji.

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"What a privilege to share their special day! Congratulations, Meno and Anais! Here's to forever!"

Where did Meno Barnard and Anais Terblanche get married?

The newlyweds chose Loch Lynne Wine Estate in Durbanville, Cape Town, as the setting for their wedding. The venue is situated in the Durbanville Hills and caters for weddings and other special occasions. Its facilities include outdoor ceremony spaces, a Glass House and a ballroom for receptions.

According to the estate's website, it offers wedding planning and catering services, alongside all-inclusive wedding packages. The setting provided a picturesque backdrop for Barnard and Anais' special occasion.

Meno Barnard's journey with the Sharks

While Barnard's wedding has put his personal life in the spotlight, the 23-year-old has also been working towards establishing himself in professional rugby. According to the Hollywoodbets Sharks' official player profile, the lock came through the union's junior structures and was part of the Sharks Under-19 team that reached the national final in 2022.

He subsequently represented the Sharks Under-20 side in the 2023 SA Rugby Under-20 Cup, before stepping into senior rugby during the 2024 Carling Currie Cup.

Barnard, who stands at 1.92m and weighs 104kg, has since featured in the Sharks' senior squad structures.

With a growing rugby career and a new chapter in his personal life, Barnard has plenty to celebrate as he and Anais begin married life together.

André Esterhuizen among players Injured

Briefly News previously reported that André Esterhuizen was among four Sharks players injured during their 36-21 URC victory over Cardiff

The Sharks captain limped off in the opening minute after appearing to injure his leg and did not return

Source: Briefly News