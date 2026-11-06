Australia's Subclass 407 Training Visa allows eligible foreigners to complete workplace-based occupational training for up to two years

The visa costs from AUD 535 (roughly R6,078) for the main applicant, with additional fees for family members included in the application

Applicants must secure an approved sponsor and nomination before they can even lodge a visa application

Australia opens 2-year training visa. Image: mapo and John W. Banagan

Source: Getty Images

The Australian Government's Department of Home Affairs has published full details of the Subclass 407 Training Visa, a temporary pathway that allows foreign nationals to undergo workplace-based occupational training in Australia without needing a student visa.

The visa is designed for people looking to sharpen their skills in a current occupation, field of expertise, or area of tertiary study. It also covers professional development programmes, making it a practical option for those who want structured training without committing to a full academic qualification.

What the Subclass 407 visa covers

Three categories of occupational training fall under this visa. The first is training required for professional registration. The second covers training aimed at improving skills in an eligible occupation. The third focuses on capacity-building training for overseas purposes, including government-supported programmes and overseas qualifications.

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Importantly, the Australian Government has made clear this visa is not a backdoor route into the workforce. It is not intended to fill labour shortages or allow general ongoing employment. That said, all training activities undertaken in Australia under the visa must be paid work, with minimum wage standards set by the Fair Work Ombudsman.

The visa is a training visa. Image: Nitat Termmee

Source: Getty Images

Sponsorship, costs and length of stay

Before applying, the Department of Home Affairs must have already approved a temporary activities sponsor on the applicant's behalf. A nomination must also be submitted and approved in advance, unless the sponsor is an Australian Commonwealth Government agency.

If a visa holder changes organisations during their stay, the new organisation must obtain fresh sponsorship and lodge a new nomination. Changing training programmes within the same sponsor also requires a new nomination and a new visa application.

The visa costs from AUD 535 (roughly R6,078) for the primary applicant. Additional charges apply for each family member added to the application, as well as potential costs for health checks, police certificates, and biometrics.

Holders may stay in Australia for up to two years. The visa cannot be extended, but applicants are free to apply for a different visa if they wish to remain in the country beyond that period. Family members can be included in the original application or join the visa holder later as subsequent entrants through ImmiAccount.

The department also issued a caution around visa scams, urging applicants to thoroughly understand the conditions of any visa they apply for, even when a third party handles the application on their behalf.

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